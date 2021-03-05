The Yacht: Latest indulgence in town

Ordinarily, a yacht is always luxurious and an epitome of unique unwinding, otherwise it will be a mere ship.

With stunning views, tasteful furnishing, world-class service, and all-round grandeur, The Yacht Hotel is simply luxurious.

Set on Lekki Phase 1, one of the sought-after real estate hotbeds in Africa, the luxurious boutique hotel is the finest luxury offering in town.

Amid the ambiance, elegance, and closeness to the natural environment, the new hotel is taking care of a group of exquisite people who want a luxurious lifestyle.

In line with its name, The Yacht Hotel curates specialties that justify its privileged location, amid a serene environment and impeccable personalised service, which guests enjoy on visit.

The magnificence starts from the entrance, which showcases the property’s architectural masterpiece, and leads visitors further into the hotel for the real indulgence.

From the well-decorated front desk manned by experienced hands and faces whose smiles leave visitors guessing on the adventure that awaits them, to the well-appointed restaurant, lounge and to rooms with unique views, the 22-room hotel is truly a place to indulge in luxury without watching your back.

Read Also: Hotel security for guests

The room offerings are truly breathtaking and a good reason to visit. From executive city studio, executive city cabin, deluxe city cabin, deluxe city suite, deluxe seaview, to executive seaview room, accommodation options are simply comfort beyond imagination.

The cabins are infused with vibrant art, neutral colours and a calming elegance that draws guests in, while the suites offer sea or city views, which feature spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs, rainfall walk-in glass showers and balconies to enjoy the sea breeze and take in the sunset.

Moreover, the highlight of the room categories is the Executive Seaview room. Well-appointed with king-size bed for two adults, the 36m² room is the most luxurious room in town amid world class amenities that enable guests to unwind into casual luxury.

It overlooks the tranquil waters of the Five Cowrie Creek with a stunning view of the iconic Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge.

However, The Yacht Hotel hopes to unveil its Admiral Room soon. The suite comprises a whole big apartment, like the Presidential Suite and will add to the luxury on offer at the hotel, when it is opened.

As well, there is comfort beyond the room. The restaurant, which offers standard continental dishes, is a place the guests look forward to.

For the bold, lounging or dining at the beautiful terrace overlooking the sea is the deal because nature is awake as cool sea breeze caresses the guests and aids digestion.

Of course, the indulgence is heightened with the gym and the Oriki Spa, an indigenous spa brand that has proven its worth over the years in many hotels it partners.

But another highlight, and a major one for that matter, is the helipad at the roof of the hotel. It does not land helicopters, but it is the highest point on a ship, hence the lounge at the rooftop to culminate the luxury offerings at the hotel.

According to Ronald Stilting, group general manager, The Yacht Hotel, the hotel is a luxurious boutique hotel and it is very unique because of the location.

“It is for people who appreciate luxurious lifestyle and we are at par with the market leaders in the Lekki-Ikoyi-Victoria Island axis”, Stilting says.

Also explaining the rationale for the name yacht, the astute hotel expert notes that a yacht is a large ship and an epitome of luxury, floating on water, hence the same idea is translated into the hotel with the same luxurious ambiance and feel.

“It is more of the ambiance and luxury feel because a yacht is always luxurious otherwise it would be called a ship. We wanted to translate this feeling of luxury on water, which you find on a yacht into a hotel, hence The Yacht”, he says.

Also explaining the essence of the helipad, the group general manager, says that helipad is usually the highest point on the ship, and the hotel’s helipad is a bit unique with a rooftop lounge. “It is called a helipad not because a helicopter lands here, but because it is the highest point on a ship”, he explains further.

For the hotel boss, the guests can continue their luxurious explorations beyond the comfort of the bed.

For the adventure-minded, there are hired boats for guests who want to experience The Yacht beyond the room. They cruise on water to see the most alluring sights of Lagos aquatic landscape, especially the Lagoon and the sand beaches of the Atlantic Ocean.

For the health and safety conscious guests, The Yacht has taken necessary precautions to ensure the safety of both staff and guests.

Some of the measures include; contactless check-in formalities, temperature checks, sanitizing of POS machines before and after usage, elevator button disinfection, wearing of masks, among others.

With all these in place, Ronald Stilting and his team of hospitality professionals, woo discerning guests to visit and experience the best of luxury in town as The Yacht Hotel is simply sheer luxury for those who love life and want to live it to the fullest.