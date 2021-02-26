The Regent: Indigenous brand showing strength

From the magnificent exterior, the welcoming smiles on the faces at the front desk, the mild temperature that caresses you at the lobby, and the cozy interior, it is truly a world of affordable luxury at The Regent.

Simply, The Regent, the chic and classy hotel set at the crossroads of the Lagos Mainland’s Ikeja GRA and Maryland, is a monument in the heart of Ikeja, and also among the most fashionable hotels in town.

The indigenous Regent brand is conceived by its owners to be uniquely different from the lot. Few years down the line, the hotel is truly showing strength in quality offerings, furnishing and innovations that has enabled it to give foreign brands a run for their money.

The hotel’s facilities and services, crafted specially to meet the growing relaxation, business and accommodation demands of the business traveller, are as monumental as the hotel itself.

On a closer assessment, guests readily confirm that the hotel is just all suites and luxury affairs.

It is usually more than a night’s rest in one of the hotel’s 27 luxury suites in the range of standard, double standard, deluxe, and presidential suites.

Furthermore, the softly lit ambient tones set off by Regent-designed furnishings create a chic and stunning environment for each of the hotel’s signature accommodations. The Regent rooms and suites ensconce guests in a luxuriously serene setting that elevates the notion of design to works of art.

The less number of rooms, but not facilities, is in line with the hotel’s commitment to offer personalised treatment to its customers, the majority of whom are foreigners.

The UK-trained hotel management professional insists that The Regent is one of the most fashionable and luxury hotels without issues of pricing, as its rates are competitive compared with the already established hospitality outfits within the Ikeja axis.

“We are challenging every traditional convention of luxury hospitality. We continue to examine and rethink every possible feature of the luxury hotel experience to create an entirely new concept that is truly in tune with what sophisticated travellers want today,” the management notes.

The hotel is also endearing because the ambience and aesthetics are rare in this side of the world. The lavish décor combines African and European influences with modern designs and the very latest technology to create a very relaxing environment that sets guests in the mood for luxurious unwinding.

The exquisite custom-made furniture, exclusively made for ‘The Regent,’ along with plush pillow-top mattresses with monogrammed linen, will all indulge your sense of luxury.

The hotel offers 24-hour in-room dining while all guests enjoy 24-hour high-speed internet access.

The luxury and personalised services extend to other facilities such as restaurant, bar and lounge, guest services, conference hall, gym, poolside, The Regent shop, business centre, and The Regent travellers’ card exclusive to the guests.

Among the facilities the pool side is worth experiencing. The jewel-like pool deck sits handsomely on the hotel’s ground floor offering a seductive environment of glamour and comfort. It is simply a reflecting poolside for sunbathing, surrounded by chaises and private cabanas, as well as, creates a chic outdoor living room where guests can enjoy a full range of creature comforts.

There are dedicated pool concierges and valets, and refreshing niceties, including crafty cocktails and light fare by the resident chef.

The Regent shop is also worth a visit as the hotel’s shop is filled with everything guests might need.

“Our name represents style, luxury and class; our core essential component to the ‘Regent’ is our guest’s comfort, which is all about affordable luxury. Most importantly, Regent is a name that has quickly become synonymous with timeless elegance, intelligence and discovery,” notes the hotel management.

In line with health and safety protocols, the management assures that the hotel has put in place the best of equipment, technology and measures to ensure that both guests and employees are safe.

It insists that regular updates on offerings and strict adherence to health and safety measures have been wooing guests, while making the employees responsible and diligent at work.