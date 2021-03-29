The day LTF took theatrical performances to deputy high commissioner’s residence

If you had witnessed any of the 10 world-class productions in this year’s edition of the annual Lagos Theatre Festival (LTF), which held digitally from March 18-21, 2021, you would discover that the challenges posed by the pandemic have really made creative people at LTF and the participating artistes to think out of the box.

All the various productions and activities of the festival were enthralling and further giving credence to the theme of this year, ‘Reckless Art’, aimed at encouraging creatives to go ‘out of bounds’ and create art recklessly, with no limits.

For those who did not see the exciting performances during the festival period, the Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA) in conjunction with the Lagos Theatre Festival held a private performance for a select audience at the residence of the British Deputy High Commissioner in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The event was a fine evening of unwinding by like-minds in the most convivial venue in Lagos.

The open theatre tucked in the beautiful garden of the residence hosted the audience to an enthralling evening of live theatre.

The beautiful performance of the Nigerian national anthem was a wonderful opener. It was followed by a breathtaking performance of Diana Ross’ song, ‘He lives in You’ by Oluchi, which received long applause from the attentive and cheerful audience, with many singing alongside the aspiring songstress.

Moments later, Chiagozie Egbuna, a spoken word artiste, excited the audience further with his carefully chosen, meticulously arranged and meaningful words. Of course, apart from the excitement, the audience got the message the young artiste passed through the performance, which he titled ‘Misfit’.

However, the highlight of the evening was an excerpt from ‘Reflection’, one of the 10 stage performances at this year’s edition of the festival.

Produced by Adeshine Theatrical Koncepts and performed by Tade Debia, the stage play is a satire of the challenges of Nigeria, the acclaimed ‘African giant’. The two talented performers presented the best of the original 1 hour 4 minutes play in about 20 minutes; a period that got the audience laughing, some sober, and some standing in ovation of the creative ingenuity of the duo.

From colonial past, current politics, socioeconomic realities, unemployment, protests among other societal issues and challenges bedeviling Nigeria, the play touched on many fronts amid comic relief.

Speaking on the rationale for organizing the event in his welcome address, Shola Tinubu, president, Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA), explained that the event was in line with the objectives of the association, which has a rich heritage that dates back over 51 years.

According to him, N-BA, is a non- profit trust, with the primary objective to develop relationships between individuals and organisations in Nigeria, Britain and the Commonwealth resident in Nigeria through the exchange of culture and encouragement of sponsorship for the common good.

He noted that the N-BA is proud to be involved with the 2021 edition of the festival because it presents an opportunity for creators to be innovative in driving creativity and performances without any limits.

“In our drive towards encouraging arts, creativity, culture and youth development, the Nigeria-Britain Association partnered with the LTF in an exclusive/private drama presentation to drive N-BA objectives in the area of arts, culture and youth development in collaboration with the British Deputy High Commission”, he said.

He most importantly thanked the Deputy British High Commissioner for offering his residence as revenue for the open theatre and also the event sponsors, which include; Scib, Vitafoam Plc and NEM Insurance Plc.

In his remarks at the event, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, Deputy British High Commissioner, explained that the Nigerian cultural and creative industry has grown over the years, stood the test of time and is contributing immensely to the Nigerian economy through its increased job creation and export earnings.

He also expressed his joy over the fruitful partnership between the Nigeria Britain Association and the Lagos Theatre Festival, while commending the British Council for establishing the Lagos Theatre Festival and handing over to the independent board, which has over the years made commendable progress.

“The UK remains committed to supporting the Nigerian cultural and creative industries and I hope discussions from today’s event helps to strengthen the UK-Nigeria relationship”, The Deputy British High Commissioner said.

On her part, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, creative director, Lagos Theatre Festival, thanked the N-BA, the Deputy British High Commissioner, and the sponsors for their combined support, which made the performances of the theatre possible in the most unlikely venue.

She noted that LTF is growing every year and has gone digital as part of the many innovations aimed at sustaining the festival amid challenging times. She thanked the British Council for believing in LTF, the Deputy British High Commissioner for his support, and the sponsors as well.

She promised more of such enthralling performances in some unusual locations this year, as well as, more innovations in taking theatre to people’s door steps in line with current realities and new norm.