Tems releases debut EP, For Broken Ears

Tems, Nigerian alternative R&B singer, songwriter and producer, has released her six-tracked EP (extended play) titled ‘For Broken Ears’.

This comes shortly after she released the audio of the lead single from the EP ‘Damages’ and after premiering the video.

Tems, whose real name is Temilade Openiyi, serves six beautiful tracks on the EP, producing four of them. The young talent also worked with Nigerian producer, Oddio and alternative music producer, Spax on two songs that make up the highly anticipated E.P.

Each of the tracks speaks about being free from life challenges; a core reflection of both internal and external fears and frustrations people face on the journey to being a true version of themselves.

With the EP, Tems bares her soul and shows her vulnerability and imperfections as a person first, before finetuning it all into a musical journey, aligning her among the fresh young artistes to look out for in the future, which is fast becoming a fusion of sounds from different music genres.

‘DAMAGES’, the first video of the EP released in September, sees a sassy Tems letting it all out in the midst of the engaging talking drums, the chaos and the activity around her. She is oblivious to it all as she oozes a confidence and growth that comes after investing a lot in unsure relationships and finally taking a stand.

Easy on the eye and in true nifty fashion, Tems sways lithely to the sound of her own vocals surrounded by her very own army of young women. It is indeed a celebration of liberty and an affirmation of ‘no more damages’.

According to the multiinstrumentalist, ‘’The world is currently in a very difficult time and I understand the role music plays in it. I made For Broken Ears for the purpose of healing. A lot of minds have been broken due to what people have heard over time, but I hope this EP offers an avenue for true cleansing”.

The EP of ‘For Broken Ears’ is available for download on all digital platforms.