Tems becomes first female artist to debut at No.1 on Billboard US

Nigerian singer, Tems has made history as the first female artist to debut at No.1 on the Billboard US Afrobeat song charts with the single “Free Mind”.

“Free Mind” is the third track of her studio extended play (EP) title broken ears which consists of seven tracks.

Tems is best known for her feature alongside Drake on Future’s 2022 single, “Wait for U”, which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first African artist to debut at number one and the second Nigerian artist to top the chart.

Read also: Wizkid becomes first African to hit 1 billion streams on Apple music

She is also known for her feature on Wizkid’s single, “Essence”, which reached the top ten of the Hot 100 after a reworked version that has an additional feature from Justin Bieber and earned her a Grammy Award nomination.

She was featured on Drake’s song, “Fountains”, which debuted and peaked at number 26 on the Hot 100.

Tems was ranked number one on the Billboard Next Big Sound chart and number five on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart.