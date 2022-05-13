Stupid Finder: Riveting short film making a buzz right now

Stupid Finder has created a lot of buzz since its premiere at the EbonyLife Creative Academy graduation in 2022 where it was awarded best picture, best screenplay, best director, best male lead actor, best editing, best costume design, best art director, and best final mix and music.

As well, it is now available to watch for free.

Written by Hope Matthew and directed by Dotun Ololade and Sylvester Ahonsi the short film talks about brotherhood and new path discovery.

Stupid Finder is a relevant and timely short film exploring how Nigerian not-haves survive and the chances in carving a path out of life. The short film was released on Friday, May 5, 2022 on EbonyLife Creative Academy platform on YouTube.

The goal of the short film is to inform and educate those in the lower social class to pursue their goals and step out of the stereotype of their present locations. The short film also explores the depth of love that comes with brotherhood despite differences and diverse views and thinking.

Read also: Lagos unveils creative industries initiative, partners EbonyLife, Del-York on free skills training for 1500 next generation of filmmakers

The short film features amazing acts from different walks of life and Alumni of the EbonyLife Creative Academy including; Ezekiel Abayomi, Akorede Ajayi, Ayodeji Adejumo and Joy Chioma Obilo.

Speaking on the purpose of the film, Dotun Ololade, co-director, stated; “What we did with Stupid Finder is simple; we used storytelling to engage the Nigerian communities on complex social issues, in a way that is relatable and make sense of the issues we are addressing. It is an incredible honour to be part of this production and I am so humbled by the opportunity to direct this amazing project and work with the cast and crew.”

Produced by Eric Nwanso, Lawrence Iweriebor, Imoh Eboh and Stephanie Ugbeye, Stupid Finder takes its cue from the happenings around various rural communities and areas in Lagos, Nigeria.

Eric Nwanso, one of the producers of the film, disclosed that, “As storytellers from Nigeria who have always tried to show the lives and challenges of the lower social class, Stupid Finder puts a unique narrative around the nature of truth in their world. As Leonard Cohen put it, ‘there are cracks in everything — that’s how the light gets in.”

Meanwhile, the short film is available to watch on the video on demand platform, Youtube at https://youtu.be/IjlRjfn_3iY.