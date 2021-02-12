Stanchart hosts first Turn Up with Burna Boy for clients across Africa

Standard Chartered Bank will be hosting existing and prospective clients of the bank to the first of its virtual concert tagged ‘ Turn Up with Burna Boy’.

Apart from Nigeria’s Burna Boy, the concert will also feature great performances from some of the continent’s finest artistes including; Han-c from Botswana and Pompei from Zambia and will be streamed live across the continent today, February 12, 2021.

Speaking on the event, Dayo Aderugbo, head, corporate affairs, brand and marketing, Standard Chartered Bank, said, the bank recognised that it has been stressful in the past couple of months for many of its clients and what better way to help them unwind than with music from Africa’s finest, Burna Boy.

“Technology has been a significant enabler in the continuous service of our clients throughout the COVID19 pandemic. It has ensured our SC Mobile Bank remains accessible 24/7 to our clients, giving them access to all our products, platforms, and solutions at the touch of a button”, Aderugbo said.

“It is great to see that we can equally leverage technology to also extend our appreciation to our esteemed clients through this pan African virtual concert. This virtual concert will be available exclusively to Standard Chartered Bank customers, however, interested friends and family can also attend once they simply download the SC Mobile Nigeria app from their mobile app store, open and fund their account with any amount and that’s it”.

It would be recalled that the bank launched its Digital Bank in Nigeria in December 2019 with the SC Mobile 2.0 app.

The digital bank offers savings accounts, current accounts, fixed deposits (with the option of joint accounts) along lending and wealth management solutions. For both existing and new clients, benefits to be enjoyed on the app include; zero charges on all interbank transfers; zero charges on SMS notification, zero charges on ATM withdrawals, performing funds transfer without adding beneficiaries and generating a soft token for all transactions, free bank card delivery nationwide and account management and service request.