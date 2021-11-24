South African gastronomy delights at NANTA Eminent Awards

South African gastronomy took center stage at the NANTA Eminent Awards ceremony, which took place at the International Convention Centre, Abuja.

At the award ceremony during which SA Tourism Nigeria won Best Intra – Africa Tourism Agency award, guests were treated to South African gastronomic delights of fine cuisines and choice wines.

The guests were feted with tasty Bobotie, a traditional meatloaf and one of the most delicious recipes out of the Cape, a fantastic mix of flavors, fruity and spiced minced meat dish covered with creamy egg custard and Melktert, which is a milk tart washed down with exotic South African wines.

The event was attended by key stakeholders of the travel industry and eminent personalities including; Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, governor of Kano; Aminu Ado Bayero, Emir of Kano, among other prominent guests.

SAT won Best Intra-Africa Tourism Agency Awards, for its contributions towards encouraging, supporting, and improving travel relationships between Nigeria and South Africa.

The award was received by Mohammed Tanko, trade relations manager and Atinuke Jose, marketing & communications manager of South African Tourism.

Presenting the award, Susan Akporiaye, NANTA president, in her speech, lauded SAT West Africa for its partnership and support in promoting mutual relationships between Nigeria and South Africa.

According to her, “because of this relationship a lot of South Africans have visited Nigeria and Nigerians now see South Africa as a second home”.

In a recorded video message by Thekiso Rakolojane, SAT West Africa, Regional Hub head, stated that South Africa is ready to receive travelers from Nigeria, adding that Team South Africa is committed to opening up conversation around various travels to South Africa in partnership with the travel trade to ensure transparency and better service delivery ”.