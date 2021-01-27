Seyi Babatope’s Sanitation Day opens in Cinemas

Lagos, Nigeria, Monday 25th January 2021 – Phebean Films, in collaboration with the West African Film Fund (WAFF) companies – FilmOne Entertainment, Huahua Media, and Empire Entertainment, have jointly announced the release of their newest film, Sanitation Day, slated for Nigerian cinemas on the 29th of January 2021. The announcement was made during the film’s screening to a select audience, on Sunday 25th January, at Filmhouse Cinemas, Landmark Village.

Sanitation Day is a thriller that sails on comedic characters to drive-home an intelligent plot twist and unveils a socially-relatable heist strategy. It features ace actors – Blossom Chukwujekwu, Nse Ikpe Etim, Tobi Bakre, Charles Inojie, and Big Brother 4 star – Elozonam Ogbolu, to mention a few. The film is directed by Seyi Babatope, renowned for his 2014 blockbuster – When Love Happens.

Seyi, while speaking to a super-excited audience after the screening, expressed fulfillment; “People always say to me,’ Seyi, you love to make feel-good love films,’ so, I decided to do something different this time, and I am glad that we delivered this brilliant and very entertaining story in the best possible way,” he said.

Issuing a joint statement on behalf of WAFF, the Managing Director of FilmOne Entertainment, Moses Babatope, was optimistic; “Sanitation Day was one of the beneficiaries of the first phase of our funding, and with the brilliant story-telling delivered by the production crew, we are confident that it would be entertaining and deliver value to movie-lovers as it opens in cinemas.” he said.

Sanitation Day opens in cinemas nationwide on Friday, 29th January 2021, and is distributed by FilmOne Entertainment whose recent filmography includes Omo Ghetto: The Saga, Wonder Woman 1984, Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner, Quam’s Money and Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story, to mention a few.

