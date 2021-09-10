REDTV’s web series, Assistant Madams Season 2 premieres, unveils new cast

All the stars came out last weekend for the exclusive premiere of REDTV’s latest web series, Assistant Madams, Dark Hearts. REDTV, the online network supported by the United Bank for Africa continues to make an impact in the creative industry on the African continent, with a focus on job creation and growth.

The second season of the series revealed new cast members from Across Africa including; Dilish Mathews, winner of the 2013 Big Brother Africa, from Namibia; award winning actresses Salma Mumim and Jocelyn Dumas from Ghana as well as Mauwuli Gavor, a TV presenter turned actor, also from Ghana.

The series has a star studded cast with Singer and songwriter, Sheyi Shay; Timini Egbuson; Big Brother star, Cee-C Nwadiora; Osas Ighodaro, who played the infamous Chioma in the first season of Assistant Madams; Femi Branch; Ademola Adedoyin, RED Hot Topics Star, Temilola Young and Eso Dike.

The excitement over the return of REDTV’s blockbuster series Assistant Madams 2 was palpable as the show premiered at Cilantro in Lagos.

At the premiere, Bola Atta, executive producer of REDTV, welcomed Tony Elumelu, chairman, United Bank for Africa Plc, as well as the cast and crew and top celebrities from the entertainment industry, including the stars of The Men’s Club, Efa Iwara, Sharon Ooja, Enado Odigie, Nengi Adoki; Segilola Ogidan. Also present were Kunle Oshodi-Glover; Tobi Osoba; Obi Asika; Debola Williams and his wife Kehinde; Chude Jidenonwo; Fresh L, among others.

Atta, who is also the group director for Communications at UBA, spoke about the passion and drive behind UBA’s continuous support of the creative industry and said that the bank is always on the look-out for innovative ways to enable more youths to build upon their talents and embrace their creative side.

She said, “UBA remains committed to growing the creative industry through its lifestyle channel – REDTV and we are really thrilled with the journey thus far. At REDTV, we are focused on creating a platform where young people can meet, create and harness their art’.

Atta thanked Elumelu, chairman of UBA, and Kennedy Uzoka, group managing director of the bank, for their support of all the REDTV initiatives. She also thanked Assistant Madams co-producers at Urban Vision, Tola Odunsi and Akins Akinkugbe.

On his part, CEO Urban Vision and Director, Assistant Madams, Tola Odunsi, commended UBA and indeed REDTV for the continuous support in ensuring that viewers are always provided with the best quality entertainment.

“We have been partnering with UBA and REDTV to create top quality content and jobs for the past four years, and we are amazed by the number of jobs that have been created and people who have been employed through our partnerships alone. We look forward to many more years of partnership with REDTV”, said Odunsi.

Assistant Madams Season 2 centres around three bold, beautiful, and ambitious women who want to live their best luxurious lives.

Powered by UBA, REDTV producers of hit shows such as The Men’s Club, Our Best Friend’s Wedding, Inspector K, Assistant Madams, RED Hot Topics; Boutique Hotel, REDTV continues to collaborate with the most talented creative minds to put African entertainment on the global stage.