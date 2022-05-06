Real Housewives of Lagos gets more interesting

It has been four weeks and four episodes of premium entertainment on Showmax’s The Real Housewives of Lagos. The ladies have been bringing drama, luxury and high fashion, which has been very pleasing to the eyes.

The first few episodes started with only five cast members, Iyabo Ojo, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Carolyna Hutchings and Laura Ikeji-Kanu. The women have all given us a glimpse into their lives, families and friendships. There are also some established alliances on the show already.

From the first episode, Laura seemed not to be having a good time with Chioma and Carolyna. The issue with them seemed to have spun off Chioma referring to Laura as a “customer” instead of a friend. Also, in episode 3, Carolyna went off on Laura. She accused Laura’s sister, the famous blogger, Linda Ikeji, of being one of the reasons her marriage failed due to the false and defamatory stories she allegedly published on her blog.

On the other end, Toyin and Iyabo have kept things smooth so far, and they’ve not had any clashes or ruffles on the show. Also, Iyabo and Chioma seem to be forming a bond.

The 6th housewife, Mariam Timmer, made her debut on the show’s 4th episode, which aired last week. So many people are wondering how this vivacious and highly opinionated new entrant will fit into the bunch. Interestingly, the other women are unaware she’s joining the cast instead of just being Toyin’s plus one to Chioma’s getaway