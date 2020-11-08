Rapper King Joel looks forward to working with top female Nigerian artistes

Multi-talented Nigerian-American rapper, King Joel, says he looks forward to working with some of the brightest female artistes in Nigeria, noting that the female entertainers have surely carved a niche for themselves in their respective choice of genre of music.

Speaking on his choice of female artistes to work with, King Joel notes that Nigeria is blessed with award-winning songstresses that include the likes of Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Niniola, Waje, Omawunmi, Chidinma – to mention but a few.

As such, he says having a collaboration with any of them won’t be a bad idea as it will have a blend of rap sound and Afro Pop as the case may be.

When asked if he has a crush on any of the top female Nigerian artistes at the moment, he says it’s not really so.

“Having a crush? Not really, but definitely I appreciate every artistic qualities they all possess as they have placed the Nigerian music industry across the globe with their distinctive sounds and style of music.”

Artist King Joel is surely one to look out for in the Nigerian music industry and he has plans to get a grip of the western markets too.