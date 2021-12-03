Radisson Hotel Group seeks to consolidate presence in Nigeria

About 20 years later, the Radisson Hotel Group debuted in Africa with a single hotel, which was its flagship in the face of competition among other global brands on the continent then.

Today, the Group has grown its portfolio from one to almost 100 hotels in operation and under development in more than 30 countries across the continent, cementing the Group’s leading position as the hotel company with the largest active presence in the most countries across Africa.

It is also not resting as it has set an ambition of 150 hotels by 2025. Already, the concerted efforts are being made to meet the target.

This year, despite the impact of the pandemic, Radisson Hotel Group announced a hotel expansion record in Africa with 13 signings to date, translating to a new hotel signed every 20 days and adding 2,500 rooms to its African portfolio.

However, the Group is also looking to Nigeria, which it considers as a key market in Africa, to drive the expansion.

Recognising the place of Nigeria, the biggest economy in Africa, in driving its growth, William McIntyre, regional director, Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, was in Nigeria on a working visit recently, which enabled him to meet stakeholders including key partners, potential partners and the media as well.

He was excited at the quality of hospitality infrastructure and offerings he experienced. Expressing his satisfaction, he commended the partners, staff and management of all the Group’s hotels in Nigeria, which include: Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel Victoria Island, Radisson Blu Hotel Ikeja, Radisson Hotel Ikeja, Park Inn by Radisson Serviced Apartments Victoria Island and Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abeokuta.

McIntyre, who was hosted at Radisson Blu Hotel Ikeja, with the general managers and some key management staff of the five hotels around reeled out impressive data and plans for the Nigerian market, which are riding on the Group’s expansion drive.

Pointing out the Group’s development team’s robust strategy for the country, he said that Radisson’s objective in Nigeria is to increase its portfolio by 50 percent, by 2025. As well, the prime focus of the expansion is Abuja for obvious reasons, followed by Lagos and Port Harcourt.

“Since opening our first hotel in Nigeria in 2011, the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Lagos, Victoria Island, our portfolio has grown to nine properties open and under development in the country, five which are operating in Lagos and Abeokuta and spread across our award-winning upper upscale brand, Radisson Blu, the upscale Radisson brand and the upper midscale brand, Park Inn by Radisson”, he said.

He disclosed that four properties are currently under development in Abuja and Lagos, which include; Radisson Collection Hotel Ikoyi Lagos, Radisson Collection Hotel Emerald Grand Hotel & Spa Lagos, Radisson Blu Hotel Abuja City Centre and Radisson Hotel Abuja Gudu.

He assured that the Group is working with the partners to ensure that all the hotels under development, which are scheduled to open by 2025, would open as scheduled.

The Group also foresees developing each of its six brands in Nigeria, which include the newest Radisson Individuals brand to support potential conversions.

“These ambitious expansion plans and the success of our hotels in Nigeria, even through difficult periods, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, where our operational hotels in Nigeria continued to be leaders in the market, not only in the country, but in the continent, is only possible because of our wonderful partners and our passionate teams.”

He also used the opportunity of his visit to thank the Group’s partners in Nigeria for their continued trust and the team members across the five hotels in Nigeria for the endless hard work and dedication. “This industry would not be what it is without you”, he noted.

The general managers were also impressed with his visit and enlightening data on Nigeria and the Group’s plans in the country.

Christophe Noel, general manager, Radisson Blu Hotel Ikeja, the host of the evening, also commended the partners for the cordial relationship that has existed so far, which is the reason for the expansion drive in the country.

Likewise Ahmed Raza, general manager, Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel Victoria Island, who pledged the support of his team in helping to actualize the expansion plans.

At the end of the day, the Group’s representatives at the evening event inducted the partners including the media into the Radisson Hotel Group family and look forward to continuing its long-term relationship with them.