Radisson Blu Anchorage unveils exciting Easter package

With the Easter holidays being a week away, the Radisson Blu Anchorage has curated an irresistible Easter weekend package with a promise to every member of the family during the stay.

The Easter package is coming after the Victoria Island, Lagos-based hotel has completed an ambitious renovation of all its rooms, the swimming pool and the gym, hence offering would be guests a perfect timing to check in at the Radisson Blu Anchorage to experience much needed tranquility from the buzzing Lagos metropolis this holiday period.

Of course, the hotel, which is aptly referred as an “urban resort” owing to its serene location on the edge of the Lagos Lagoon, is worth visiting this Easter in order to take advantage of its Easter promotion that runs from April 1-5, 2021.

The highlight of the package is the bread and breakfast weekend from April 2- 4, 2021, which goes for N70,000 per night. As well, on Good Friday, guests will be treated to a scrumptious seafood buffet and the screening of the Easter parade movie later in the evening for the family to fully connect. The movie and seafood grill at the hotel’s Surface Bar goes for N11, 300 per person.

The hotel is marking Saturday as a relaxation day for guests, while coming out in full force on Sunday for the special Easter brunch featuring some of executive chef Jade’s surprise delicacies. The hotel is promising guests that the much awaited egg hunt will be done after breakfast with lots of eggs to be discovered. The Sunday buffet brunch goes for N18,000 per person with kiddies activities. Also, there are some exciting kiddies activities planned for the entire weekend and it is one not to be missed by families.

Bearing in mind health and safety of guests and staff in mind, the hotel assured that all the outlined activities are going to hold within the safety protocols in line with the government regulations on Covid-19.