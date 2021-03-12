Radisson Blu Anchorage scoops tourism award

Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel has emerged winner for the Best International Chain Hotel in the Nigerian Tourism Awards 2020.

The hotel was recognised for its exemplary and conscientious contribution to tourism in Nigeria and beyond.

Moreover, the befitting selection is because the hotel is part of a unique international brand providing a range of personalized services and amenities, creating a memorable stay away for guests. The awards inspectors judged the hotel based on a set of criteria covering guest experience, amenities, food & beverages, safety & security, maintenance & housekeeping, training and sustainability.

Speaking at the West African tourism event, which held at the hotel on March 3, 2021, Moyo Ogunseinde, executive director, Anchorage Leisures, the hotel’s owning company, said this was a befitting recognition for the hard work and passion that the entire team has demonstrated and be true to the Radisson service promise of “Yes l Can”.

“This is a major achievement for the entire team for their dedication in meeting and exceeding guests’ expectations, this blends in well with the recent renovations done at the hotel giving it a fresh and contemporary feel”, Moyo said.

The management also commended the team at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Lagos for its collective efforts and commitment to excellent performance.

The Nigeria Tourism Awards, which is better known as the Balearica Awards, recognizes and honors exemplary and outstanding individuals and organizations in the Nigerian tourism industry. The Balearica is the icon of excellence for Nigerian tourism industry and is now in its fourth year since 2017.