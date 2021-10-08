Radisson Blu Anchorage Lagos promotes Nigeria’s cultural diversity on World Tourism Day

Radisson Blu Anchorage Lagos, leading international hospitality group, promotes rich and diverse Nigeria’s cultural heritage during the celebration of World Tourism Day marked globally on September 27, 2021. This was befitting with this year’s theme of celebrating tourism’s ability to drive inclusive development and the role it plays in promoting respect, while generating opportunities for many millions across the globe.

An epoch event, which displayed the culture, food, traditions, dance, and other elements of the different regions in Nigeria, attendees were fully clad in native costumes and clothing that showcases Nigeria’s beautiful and diverse confluence of colors.

Speaking on the global theme of this year’s World Tourism Day celebration, “Tourism for Inclusive Growth,” Ahmed Raza, general manager of the hotel, in his welcome speech, praised Nigeria and Nigerians for continuously being a leading destination in Africa and the world that is welcoming and accommodating to all. This, according to him, is a distinct honor to the country and the region in general.

“Nigeria and Nigerians are welcoming at all times, and they do this so effortlessly. And we at Radisson Blu Anchorage Lagos are here to buttress that exceptional welcoming and hospitable experience synonymous to Nigeria and Nigerians,” Raza stated.

He further highlighted that as part of the Radisson Hotel Group’s responsible business initiative, the hotel is supporting up and coming tourism players through business mentorship and availing partnership opportunities, while thanking the hotel partners present at the event.

Key part of the event was the representation of the different Nigerian regions by cultural ambassadors who showcased the rich cultural diversity of the country through their dressings, natural tourism products in those respective regions and cuisines.

In his short speech, Darkey Africa, South Africa’s Consul General in Lagos, described tourism as an important tool in uniting Africans detailing the historical relationship between Nigeria and South Africa, which precedes the 1960s. He highlighted that there is an embedded potential to explore the possibilities of growing the Nigerian local tourism as it is being done in other countries such as the UAE and South Africa where the latter has rolled out the “Short Left” campaign for locals to take advantage of the local tourism packages on offer.

Different Nigerian foods including; masa and couscous, amala, akara, popular Nigeria jollof rice, palm-wine, among others all served in traditional calabash, were delicacies enjoyed at the event.

World Tourism Day is a United Nations recognized global celebration of tourism held every 27th September annually.

The event was well attended by the hotel’s clients at the hotel’s iconic Surface Bar, which overlooks the Lagos lagoon and offers captivating views of the sprawling Lagos Island truncated by the encroaching Ikoyi surrounds to the east. The event was held in line with the prevailing Covid 19 protocols of social distancing, sanitizing, and wearing of masks while the body temperature of guests was checked at the entrance. The array of hotel’s clients included those of the diplomatic community, the heads of business, the travel trade, and some well-known celebrities.

The attendants were given an update of the hotel’s just completed ambitious renovation project, which saw all the hotel rooms being revamped, including the swimming pool, the gym, and the business lounge just to enhance the guest comfort and convenience during their stay. There are further plans to continue to revive the hotel to meet and exceed clients’ expectations synonymous with the Radisson brand promise of creating memorable moments.