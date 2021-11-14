Port Harcourt Fashion Week set to hold this November

This November, participants from African countries will gather in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to celebrate its peoples’ culture and heritage at the Port Harcourt Fashion and Design Week (PHFDW) 2021.

Organised by Ngozi Ferrari, a former model and Chief Executive of Wave Model Management, the Port Harcourt Fashion and Design Week, she says is designed to empower local fashion designers, facilitating market and network opportunities in order to ensure growth and sustainability of their business.

First launched in 2019 with the theme ‘Fashion: the new oil and gas,’ the essence Ferrari says was to let people know that outside of the oil and gas, which Port Harcourt is hitherto known for, there is another industry capable of shaping the economy of the state.

Read also: AFRIMA 2021: African queens battle for ‘Best Act in the Diaspora’

The event is set to hold on the 19th and 20th of November at the prestigious EUI Event Centre, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Ngozi Ferarri, speaks on expectations for the forthcoming event, “This year’s event is themed ‘Revitalizing the Economy through Fashion tourism.’ Again, fashion business has gone beyond promoting the industry alone but it also has the capacity to develop tourism and drive trade.

“The big capitals of fashion cities understood this a long time ago and have used platforms like this to promote tourism and drive trade in their various countries. Emerging societies are gradually embracing this trend and it’s a good time for us as a community to tag along.”

Speaking on some of the exciting programmers’ lined up at this year’s event, she said, “The PHFDW 2021 will comprise of a pre-event cocktail, runway shows, exhibition and masterclass and an after party to round up the activities of the event.”

This year’s event will feature international fashion designers from South Africa, Uganda, Kenya as well as the big names in homegrown brands including Ejiro Amos tafiri, Koffi Akatua from Gahana, Martin Kadida Tanzania amongst others.

With support from Lush Hair, Vino Emporium, Ms Steph 2022, EUI Event Centre, and others, the event promises to be yet another world class event.