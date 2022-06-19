Orijinal Night: How Brymo thrilled Ibadan in Sing Along Tour

On May 27, 2022, the sold-out Arnheim space, Onireke Jericho Ibadan, experienced a root-shaking original experience as Orijin sponsored the first leg of Brymo’s Sing-Along Tour that kicked off in the city with brown roofs with a breathtaking, soul-enriching performance from the iconic Nigerian singer and songwriter.

The 4-hour-long music soiree had guests all up in their vocal vibrancies as they echoed the lyrics of the Kapenta, Tabula Rasa, Klitoris, Oso, Yellow & 9: Esan crooner, Olawale Olofooro, better known as Brymo word for word over delicious Orijin variants including; Orijin Tigernut & Ginger, Orijin RTS classic and Orijin Bitters and Gin-based cocktails at the fully packed open space.

The deeply rooted Afro-soul singer took fans on a journey into his world through the soul-striking performances of his rich catalogue at the Orijinal night dropping deep messages about love, heartbreaks, hope, despair, struggles, victory, life, and experiences through his highly accepted tracks including; Alajo Somolu, Meji meji, Heya, Aleluya Meje among others.

Speaking at the sold-out concert, Roland Akpe, assistant brand manager, mainstream spirits portfolio, Guinness Nigeria, said, ‘Brymo is unique as his deeply rooted songwriting and lyrics leaves an elevated impression on the minds of his listeners.

This is the same our well-blended, premium quality Orijin variants leavesa lasting impression on the palate of Brymo’s bold distinctiveness from the usual sound landscape while thriving on deep metaphors and proverbs, all harvested from his roots, blends perfectly with the Boldness and connectedness to one’s root that the Orijin brand stands for”.

“Brymo’s music stands out and is enjoyed by true Orijinals.This is why we derive joy in bringing this unique orijinal night experience to our consumers in the country’s largest city”, he concluded.