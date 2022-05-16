Olufemi Talabi leaves legacy with his insightful book

On May 5, 2022, the Nigerian authors circle welcomed a new writer, whose writing is not just to excite the readers, but insightful, practical guide and most especially, prized knowledge coming from years of success in professional career and business.

That day, Olufemi Talabi, a successful lawyer, business mogul with interests across real estate, hospitality among others sectors, launched his maiden book.

The book launch, which held at Citiheight Luxury Hotel Ikeja, Lagos, was graced by distinguished personalities including; Olola Olabode Ogunlana, Doyen of Insurance, who was also the chairman of the occasion; Goodie Ibru, father of the day; Ajoritsedere Josephine Awosika, chairman, Access Bank PLC, mother of the day, Dr. Austin Tam-George, book reviewer, Prof. Ayodele Ogunye, chief presenter and launcher; Stephen Oronsaye, former, head of service, Federal Civil Service, among others.

Titled, “Be Your Best: Insightful Thoughts for Achievers”, the book is an inspirational creative offering that brims with hard-won wisdom and practical insights on how to get ahead in life.

Of course, the insightful thoughts therein were all coming from hard-won life, career and business experiences of the author, which span over three decades, hence are well tested and proven.

Spread across 65 easy-to-read chapters and 212 pages, the book, published by Olufemi Talabi &Co. Southgate House, Ikoyi, Lagos, the book offered Talabi, an opportunity to engage his creative hands outside the law chambers and in business.

Speaking at the book launch, Olola Olabode Ogunlana, Doyen of Insurance and chairman of the occasion, who will be clocking 90 years by July this year, reemphasized that knowledge is power and would remain so, especially in today’s world of knowledge economy.

“I was thoroughly entertained and educated reading this book because of the convincing logic. You cannot be your best without finding solutions to your problem. A leader is known by the quantum of problems he solves”, he said, while recommending to lovers of hard work and success.

On his part, Goodie Ibru noted that every human being should write at least one book in his lifetime to provide mentorship. “The author used the book to advance his advocacy for entrepreneurship, which is the only way out of poverty.

“Before leaving this world, do something worth reading about or write something worth reading about”, Ibru said.

Josephine Awosika, chairman, Access Bank, described the book, which brought all the guests together as great. “It speaks to anybody who picks it because of its inspiring and challenging title. The topic will interest anyone that wants the best for himself”, she said.

In his review, Austin Tam-George, former commissioner in Rivers State, former lecturer at University of Cape Town, and the book reviewer, noted that “Be Your Best: Insightful Thoughts for Achievers” is a very important book because of the facts it presents, as well, the author’s entire personality reflect across the book.

“It is a motivational book and full of hard-won wisdom, the author is successful across all the sectors from law, hospitality, real estate, entrepreneurship among others, so the book comes from his wealth of knowledge, which is tested, proven and practicable.

On the reasons to read the book, he said that it is written in very easy flowing prose, 65 very short chapters, so that it will not bore the readers, while the capsule of knowledge in the short chapters is rich.

Citing the book, he also noted that discipline is crucial to be successful while execution is key.

“From first to the last chapter, the book is pragmatic. But the author recognised the centrality of God in his life and endeavours as the divine architect and enabler of wisdom and strength to make and sustain wealth. I think the author’s ultimate legacy may be this book”, the reviewer concluded.

At the presentation of the book, Professor Ayodele Ogunye, chief presenter and launcher, commended the author, who he described as a good ambassador of Molusi College Ijebu Ode and for his leadership quality, which has steered the alma mater to greater heights.

He also led the guests to launch the book in their respective capacities.

In his remarks, Olufemi Talabi, the author, commended his colleague, who encouraged him to put down his experiences in a book. He said the book emphasises the need for leadership quality, which is timely especially now that Nigeria needs quality leadership to steer the country out of its many challenges.

He noted that the short chapters were meant for easy reading, while he appreciated his family, especially his wife of 42 years and his mother for their positive impacts on his life. He appreciated his guests as well as his secondary school classmates of the 68 set of Molusi College Ijebu Ode, who also graced the occasion.

In his closing remarks, Oluwaseun Talabi, son of the author, praised his father for the book, which he described as a legacy. He commended him for the training the parents put them through, which has been beneficial to them, and also happy that many would be able to read them in the book and put them into practice.