Oludidit to reward customers with Christmas shopping party

In the spirit of Christmas celebrations and in honour of their 10th year anniversary and expansion into Lagos, Oludidit, one of Nigeria’s leading brands for innovative gifts, stationery, and lifestyle products, has invited Nigerians to their Christmas Shopping Party.

The brand plans to seize the festive period to re-unite with Nigerians and some of its customers.

The event is scheduled for Friday, December 20th and Saturday, December 21, at the

Oludidit Space, 5 Onikepo Akande Street, Lekki Phase 1.

Shopping activities would also be ongoing at the Abuja store at No.2, Leventis Building, Plot 230, Central Area, Abuja.

This festive event comes on the heels of Oludidit’s soft launch of its Lagos store held in November to mark its remarkable 10-year journey of designing and manufacturing a variety of creative, life enriching products.

Over the past decade, Oludidit, established and directed by seasoned product designer, Banke

Adeniran, has not only delivered stylish and functional pieces that have become staples in homes and offices but also empowered individuals through its commitment to

creativity, excellent craftsmanship, and quality customer service.

The Christmas Shopping Party will feature new products showcase, free-flowing cocktails and canapes, and fun-filled interactive experiences, making it the perfect opportunity to shop for loved ones while celebrating the season. Don’t miss this chance to join Oludidit in spreading holiday cheer and commemorating their 10th anniversary.

