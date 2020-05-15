Olisa Adibua debuts with first African styled music playlist

In a bid to correct the stereotype surrounding African music, Olisa Adibua, ace Nigerian radio and TV personality, has released an eclectic, unique and sublime Pan-african playlist, with a slice of modernday, cosmopolitan Africa titled “The Oligarchy African Playlist”.

Speaking on the specially curated playlist, he said: “Africa is such a melting pot of people, cultures, languages, ideas, styles, and all sorts of diversities, and these are reflected in our music. As someone who has promoted African music for more than thirty years, I believe it is time for us to take back control of the narrative of our music”.

Adibua noted that for over 20 years, the Western world has pigeonholed African music into

World Music and Afrobeats, but it is much more than that. According to him, there are over 200 genres of music obtainable in Africa – Makossa, Juju, Highlife, Fuji, Soukous, Kwaito, Isicathamiya, Bongo Flava, and Raï amongst others, and so just giving the sound a tag does not properly tell Africa’s story.

“It’s time to put African music on the pedestal it deserves. I’m using this playlist to promote the diversity of African music, to change the tag with which our music has been labeled, and also promote our stars and the next generation of African music stars, as there are not enough platforms to do that. I also want this playlist to correct the idea that only a few African artists can be global at the same time”.