Nollywood actress ‘Nkoli Nwa Nsukka’ plans to hold Easter Carnival in Enugu

Rachael Okonkwo, a Nollywood actress popularly known as ‘Nkoli Nwa Nsukka’ has concluded plans to hold 3-day Easter Carnival in Enugu to give back to the society.

Okonkwo, who doubles as Dano Milk ambassador, said the event which would start on Good Friday to end on Easter Sunday, would be reaching out to the less advantaged persons and widows in the society.

“In life, we get caught up in the need to fend for ourselves that sometimes we forget to pause, and to remember those around us, who are less privileged. Three days Easter carnival with Nkoli Nwa Nsukka is totally a non-profit event that is inspired by my love for education and the desire to put a smile on people faces,” she said.

According to her, the aim is to give back to the society, make the kids understand the importance of education and most importantly empower the widows and make them understand they are not alone.

The event, which will be taking place in Enugu town, would be attended by big names in the Nollywood industry including Patience Ozokwor, Eucharia Anonubi, Ngozi Ezeonu, Chiege Alisigwe, Nkiru Silvanus, Ebele Okaro, Kcee, Ken Erics, Fredrick Leonard, Zubby Michael and other great talented celebrities.

It would be powered by Dano milk and supported by Enugu State Government. Items such as Dano milk, educational materials, lunch boxes, school bags and leisure items like toys and bicycle for kids; over 800 pairs of solid shoes for hawkers, conductors and other people that move about with no shoe or slippers; and rice, tomatoes, salt, seasoning, wrapper and semovita would be for widows.

“With these items, I’m certain that lives would be touched. It wasn’t easy to come up with an idea on how to give back to the society without gathering so much crowd that usually attend carnivals prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. I had to think out of the box and came up with the idea of reaching them at home instead of bringing them together. Over 6,000 kids and families attend this event on yearly basis but because of Covid-19, we plan to reach the kids at home, the youths at the market and finally host only widows on Easter Sunday,” she explained.

She further stated that this year’s carnival would be the first time of hosting and empowering widows since the carnival started in 2015.