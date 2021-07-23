Nissi’s artistic brilliance shines in new hit track with BackRoad Gee

Nissi, Spaceship Records’ Afro-Jazz singer and songwriter, has continued to musically launch herself in grand style as she joins the list of artistes to feature on projects by Congolese-British rapper BackRoad Gee; this time, on the hit new track “Ready Or Not”.

After his successful collaboration with Sneakbo on “Wag1” off Sneakbo’s Jetski Wave 3 mixtape, BackRoad Gee creates musical magic in this joint single with Nissi which displays a totally different style to the AfroJazz star. Shot in London and directed by Kevin Hudson and Money Mike, “Ready Or Not” is an artistic visual that tells a story from beginning to end, revealing a musical synergy between BackRoad Gee and Nissi, that’s unpredictable, yet beautiful.

On the one hand, unveiled in this visual is a versatile rapper with the kind of voice that makes you stop what you’re doing and listen, whose bars and rowdy choruses switch deftly from burly street boasts into tongue rattling sound effects; and back again to a throaty croon that wouldn’t sound out of place in a pulpit; BackRoad Gee has a brazen charm that has accorded him a formidable reputation through his blistering blend of grime, dancehall and drill, gaining cult street anthem status.

On the other hand, London-based Nigerian Artist Nissi’s throaty and artistic brilliance shines throughout her verse of the song and she is a dream to watch in this visual. Her remarkable music talent, her gift for storytelling, and her uncanny ability to break musical boundaries have set up this delicious collaboration with BackRoad Gee. This Spaceship Collective songwriter in a class of her own and making her the genuine article.

The Modern and Afrocentric Jazz singer and songwriter, Nissi Ogulu, simply known as Nissi, who recently released the visual to her song “Move X 2” is no push-over as far as songwriting and performance are concerned and she comes correct to this party. On the inspiration behind her verse, the truly gifted creative gushes: “My chorus and verse speak of us coming in as an unstoppable force on a mission to win. From the struggles that I have gone through and still go through, I am unshaken and will still continue to deliver on beast mode at all times for my people and all those that ride for me so ready or not, here I come.”

“Ready Or Not” was released on July 2, 2021 and is available for streaming on all digital platforms.