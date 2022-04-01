Nigerian leaders, no more ‘April Fool’ for the citizenry

Tell us the killings will end, mean it and show it

Tell us kidnapping will end, mean it and show it

Tell us insecurity will end, mean it and show it

Tell us you will live by the oath of office you swore to uphold, mean it and show it

Tell us food prices will no longer rise, mean it and show it

Tell us fuel price will be stable, mean it and show it

Tell us our airports will be upgraded to meet global standards, mean it and show it

Tell us the youths have nothing to fear for tomorrow, mean it and show it

Tell us our healthcare delivery will be upgraded, mean it and show it

Tell us our graduates will have job security, mean it and show it

Tell us elections will be free and fair, mean it and show it

Tell us politics is not a game of death, mean it and show it

Tell us retirees will not wallow in abject poverty leading to death after service to the nation, mean it and show it

Tell us our education system shall be the best in the world, mean it and show it

Tell us there will be no form of discrimination and intimidation, mean it and show it

Tell us the labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain, mean it and show it

Tell us the change will start from you, mean it and show it

Tell us our vote will count, mean it and show it

Tell us Nigeria will be great again, mean it and show it

Nigerian leaders, no more ‘April Fool’ for the citizenry, mean it and show it!