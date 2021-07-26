NetPlus and Business Day To Host 7th Webinar on Adtech Criticality for SMEs

NetPlus and Business Day for seven consecutive months have joined forces to host free digital transformation webinars for SMEs to help them remain profitable as they recover from the Coronavirus pandemic.

This July, the focus is on SMEs investing in Adtech for growth with the topic: Leveraging Adtech for Engagement and Customer acquisition.

Organizers assure that business owners will learn the Adtech basics, the importance of user data and revenue generation leveraging adtech in their businesses. The discussion will cover budgeting, content and the relevant tools required in the proper integration of Adtech.

Speakers will include; David Adefunmilayo, Founder Edison resources, Muyiwa Aleshinloye, Group Head, Digital Insight, Redefini, Alex Fedosseev, CEO of 1WorldOnline, Suziette Agazie, founder Momat4ty Ng.

Date: 29th June, 2021

Time: 3pm (WAT)

Location: Zoom

Register here: https://bit.ly/3xSFbeF

Wole Faroun, CEO of NetPlusDotCom; “Adtech has proven to be more and more critical in aiding the growth of businesses in today’s market. The topic we have chosen combined with the caliber of panelists will ensure that the audience is properly equipped to make Adtech decisions moving forward”.