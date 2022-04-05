NaijaVibe hosts lace-up concert to promote indigenous artistes

Determined to create a platform for talented indigenous artistes to thrive, NaijaVibe, a pop culture and entertainment website has hosted its 2022 concert known as NaijaVibe Lace Up 2022 in Lagos.

The concert, according to the organiser, created an avenue to promote Nigerian music and entertainment across various genres of which Skales, a Nigerian artiste fits in.

Stephen Nzurum, chief executive officer, NaijaVibe, said NaijaVibe is a pop culture and entertainment website, which promotes Nigerian music and entertainment same genre.

Nzurum said the choice of artistes for the annual occasion was based on the target audience coming from that demography, which made Skales the best option to reach the fans.

According to him, NaijaVibe was founded in 2012 to focus on offering the best and latest updates on the market in areas of entertainment.

Read also: Grammys: Why Wizkid was overlooked in the Global Music Category

“With help from NaijaVibe citizens can learn the latest info about shows, concerts, beauty and fashion, celebrity news, movies, music and many others,” he said.

The NaijaVibe Lace Up 2022 trade party was powered by SFI Africa Brands Limited, sponsored by JanSportNigeria, Crocs, and HeyDude Shoes Nigeria, which also had these brands show off their latest collections at the venue.

The highlight of the event was the gracing of the stage by superstar Skales and taking the audience on a rollercoaster of hit jams such as ’Shake body’, and ‘Mukulu’ among others which had everyone singing along.

With the host of the event, Mc Busta and Dj Ehyo holding it down, other guest artistes that graced the stage include Mani Lapussh, TareeQ, King Six, Skid, Barry Wise, Comedian and Mc Obimouth.

The event, which had guests ranging from adults, youths and students, was held at Noble Castle along the Isheri-Igando area of Lagos.