Meet DJames: The ‘King of Blends’ making Nigerian music unforgettable globally

DJames, known as the ‘King of Blends’ is transforming the global music scene with his unique ability to mix Nigerian songs seamlessly with various genres.

As a UK Champion DJ, curator, music editor, and producer, he has amassed a diverse and dedicated fan base across Europe, Africa, the Caribbean, and North America. His electrifying remixes, mixtapes, and live performances have earned him recognition and admiration worldwide.

In 2019, DJames emerged victorious in the UK national final of the Red Bull 3Style DJ competition, selected from hundreds of entrants for his originality, technical skill, and ability to read the crowd. “Being crowned the Red Bull 3Style UK Champion was a pivotal moment in my career,” DJames said. “It validated all the hard work and creativity I put into my craft.”

His sound is heavily influenced by Afrobeats, Dancehall, and Soca, but he can blend these genres with others that have caught the attention of international superstars like Drake, The Weeknd, and Sean Kingston. He has joined these artists on their UK tours, playing to sold-out crowds and further cementing his reputation as a top-tier DJ.

One of the viral mixes of DJames

With over 800,000 views on his YouTube channel and more than a quarter of a million followers on TikTok and Instagram, DJames’s viral remixes are making waves in the music industry. “I love discovering new talent and collaborating with artists from around the world,” DJames shared. “Working with emerging artists like Phaemous is incredibly exciting for me.”

Phaemous, a rising R&B star from Nigeria, has already achieved over two million streams. “The entire project is inspired by our mutual love for R&B and Afrobeats,” DJames explained. “We wanted to show our versatility, and I believe we did just that.”

DJames’s busy summer schedule includes performances in Canada, Germany, Finland, and the Caribbean, leading up to his first headlining concert in London this August. His influence as a DJ and producer continues to grow, with significant contributions as the head curator of Dancehall and Afrobeats for DJcity and Beatport’s new venture, Beatsource.

As DJames prepares to release his first single and collaborate with artists in Nigeria, Ghana, and Jamaica, his global brand is set to expand even further. “I’m passionate about pushing Nigerian music and making it more enjoyable for a global audience,” he said. “It’s about creating a unique and unforgettable experience for my listeners.”

Whether he’s holding residencies in London’s West End, playing to 65,000 fans at Europe’s first Major League Baseball game, or performing at Saudi Arabia’s first international tennis tournament, DJames uses his extensive experience to excel in any setting.