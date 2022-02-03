Meet Christophe Noel, general manager, Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos Ikeja

If you are meeting Christophe Noel for the first time, you will be drawn to him by his amiable personality. The widely travelled hospitality and leisure professional is truly full of warmth. He is currently the general manager, Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos Ikeja, a position that was recently confirmed by the Radisson Hotel Group.

He brings into his newly confirmed position approximately three decades of wide-ranging experiences garnered from working with international hospitality brands in different countries across the world.

Christophe cut his teeth in the vibrant and well-known Lebanese hospitality industry, as a Food and Beverage Manager in the nineties. His expertise in the industry took him to major cities in countries like Vietnam, Greece, and Tunisia, in the same position. Wherever he has worked, Christophe has left behind winning teams that he personally developed – teams that operate at the highest standards that could be found anywhere in the world.

It would be an understatement to say he has a passion for hospitality. It runs in his DNA, a factor contributing to his daily success in the industry. Through his career, Christophe was appointed Area Director, Food and Beverage at the world-class Dessole Resorts and Hotels, a position he acquitted himself so excellently when he moved on to Group Director, Food and Beverage, at Savoy Sham Group, Egypt.

As the exemplary leader that he is, Christophe excelled in his role and was subsequently invited in 2018 to join Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos Ikeja – one of this leading brand’s flagship hotels’, as Director of Food and Beverage. The appointment afforded him the opportunity to put his expertise to use in a country that is fast becoming the preferred destination for business and leisure travelers in Africa.

It was therefore a well-deserved progression for Christophe to be afforded the role as its confirmed general manager, from January 1, 2022. In his over three years tenure at Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos Ikeja, Christophe has contributed immensely to setting a new standard for luxury hospitality not only in the capital city of Lagos, but also in the entire mainland’s bustling business district.

Speaking on his appointment as the most recent confirmation in the region, William McIntyre, regional director Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, expressed warm congratulations to him stating that “Christophe Noel is a well-rounded, resourceful and analytical manager with years of quality experience. His confirmation is pivotal for our hotel group as we maintain our curve for growth and expansion in Nigeria, in addition to creating value for all our stakeholders.”

Christophe is expected to bring to his confirmed position, his expertise, professionalism, and infectious warmth, which puts people at ease around him and endeared him to esteemed customers, staff and other stakeholders. According to notable industry practitioners and many patrons of the hotel, the entire hospitality industry in Lagos is the better for his recent appointment confirmation.

The Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos Ikeja, of which Christophe is the general manager, is centrally located in the heart of Ikeja’s Government Residential Area. With 155 guestrooms, including contemporary loft suites and first-class amenities, the hotel ensures a comfortable and productive stay for business and leisure guests. The hotel is fully equipped with state-of-the-art recreational and conferencing facilities, top restaurants and bars, a café, and a luxury spa.

Christophe makes ‘Every Moment Matter’ to his guests by going above and beyond with his team. His service philosophy is to ensure that all guests leave with an enjoyable memory.