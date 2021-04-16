Marriott announces new manager for Sheraton Lagos Hotel

Marriott International is pleased to announce the appointment of Grace Acheampong as hotel manager for Sheraton Lagos Hotel.

Speaking on the appointment, Rex Nijhof, cluster general manager, Marriott Hotels in Nigeria; Sheraton Lagos Hotel and Sheraton Abuja Hotel, said, “Grace is not new to the hospitality industry as she has held a number of leadership positions at numerous Hotels within the Marriott family, notably; Newark, Westchester, Princeton & Accra Marriott.

In 1990 Grace joined Newark Liberty International Airport Marriott as restaurant supervisor where her Marriott Journey started with various promotions within the group.

She also made significant impact as a restaurant manager at Westchester Marriott.

At Princeton Marriott she did an outstanding job as director of restaurants, as well as the Director of Services at the same property.

As director of Human Resources at the Accra Marriott she was able to nurture the team through their numerous successes. Often known as warm and friendly while at the same time focused; Grace has always led by example and has also shown innovative ways in dealing with associate strategy, quality and guest service.

Grace’s journey and impact extends beyond Marriott Hotels as she managed an array of significant hotel operations with Golden Beach Hotels as well as Best Western Hotels and Resorts. The wealth of experience positions her ahead in the industry.

She is not only known for her qualifications and knowledge about the industry but her zeal for hard work and her can do attitude. Among her numerous attributes is the ability to nurture valuable relationships with associates and customers, ensure guest service per excellence and curate innovation.

Her experience certainly stands her in good stead for this assignment and she will undoubtedly add extensive value to our Hotel and forge a positive business path.

Grace’s motto is “We do not measure our success as leaders by the number of people we lead but by the number of people we serve”.

Grace who hails from Accra-ghana has indeed proven herself by her service in the hospitality industry, 15 of which have been with the Marriott family. A mother of three wonderful children; two girls and a boy, she loves to recreate with a good book, some time in her garden or visiting with family and friends.