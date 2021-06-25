Love Island Nigeria set for October debut

In October, the Nigerian television audience, especially lovers of reality TV shows will have reasons to glue their eyes on TV screens as Digital Play Africa, a media and entertainment investment company, announces the debut of Love Island, a famous dating reality show, in Nigeria.

According to Digital Play Africa, licensee of ITV Studios, the award-winning, record-breaking format will begin its Nigerian journey in October 2021.

It is scheduled to broadcast to millions of entertainment fans via FreeTV’s free to air and premium channels; including ONTV, MTV Base among others. The show will also be available for digital streaming via the 9Vision mobile app.

The official announcement was made in Lagos on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at an elaborate event where representatives of the companies were joined by members of the press, brand sponsors, and entertainment enthusiasts as well as representatives of the UK Department of International trade.

The Love Island format, which originated in the United Kingdom in 2005 has since grown to become one of the most-watched content on TV and online platforms with a strong presence in 21 countries including; the United Kingdom, United States of America, Australia, and Spain to mention a few.

Speaking on what inspired the decision to bring the show to Nigeria, Toyin Subair, an executive at Digital Play Africa, explained that Love Island perfectly sums the expectations Nigerians have of entertainment as the programme offers a rich mix of fun while still touching on the subjects of friendship, love, romance, and enduring relationships between islanders.

Love Island Nigeria, the first format to have an all-black cast, will give 20 singles an opportunity to come together and share the true essence of love, romance, friendship and relationship with all the twists and intrigues in seven exhilarating weeks in the Love Island villa.

In his words, Huub Van Ballegooy, head of global content and productions at ITV Studios Global Entertainment, also reiterated Toyin’s comment describing the show’s debut in Nigeria as timely at a time when the viewers are longing for something different. “As we have already seen in different parts of the world, Love Island works equally well across linear, digital and catch-up platforms. With love being a universal language and the growing Nigerian market, we are very excited to roll out Love Island soon in Nigeria as well”, he said.

Speaking on their plans for the show’s production and how viewers will enjoy the forthcoming experience, Odiri Iwuji of Chudor House Production, an executive producer on the show, commented that Love Island is perfect for the Nigerian youth audience as it simply ticks all the boxes.

Neil Oyenekan, the Series Producer, added that dating is a critical part of millennials’ maturation in today’s Africa, and Love Island Nigeria offers a ‘verified’ format through which its key stages get tested – we expect great entertainment!

Love Island is owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group Ltd and is distributed internationally by ITV Studios.