Lord’s London Dry Gin to honour 10 young achievers in Nigeria

Lord’s London Dry Gin, a leading premium spirit brand across the country said it has concluded plans to honour 10 Young achievers at its 3rd edition of the Lord’s Achievers Awards in Lagos.

Speaking extensively on this year’s edition, Stanley Obi, general manager, marketing at Grand Oak Limited said the award is organised to celebrate young and resilient achievers who have made a significant and lasting impact in different professional landscapes in Nigeria.

Obi said the honourees are selected from sectors that cut across the Arts, Business, Creative, Health, Innovation, Professional, Social Impact and Tech industries.

He said the event scheduled for Saturday, November 13th 2021at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island is an initiative put together to honour the leadership and remarkable achievement driven by innovation by recognizing young individuals who strive to achieve distinct success in various careers trajectories.

According to Obi, despite the Covid-19 pandemic which upended lives and businesses, these young individuals have shown a high level of adaptability and resilience in their different professional landscapes by finding innovative solutions to stay afloat and mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Obi further said that the 10 achievers to be honoured at the event include; Chioma Fakorede, Founder, Olamma Cares Foundation; Debo Adedayo aka Mr Macaroni, All-round entertainer and Activist; Henrich Bankole Akomolafe, co-founder/managing director, Akotex Nigeria Limited; Lehle Balde, financial inclusion advocate and Saturday editor at BusinessDay; Michael Sunbola, founder, Lagos Food Bank; Moyosola Kara, director of Marketing and Communications, Eze.

Others are; Nonso Egemba, popularly known as Aproko Doctor, activist and founder, The Healthy Threads; Olusola Amusan, co-founder, Vesti; Osa Seven, Innovative Graffiti artist, and Victor Boyle-Komolafe, founder/Chief executive officer, GIVO solutions).

Commenting further on the exclusive black-tie event, Obi said across the globe, young individuals are blazing the trail in their chosen creative and entrepreneurial industries despite the odds set before them.

“It is with this backdrop that the Lord’s Achievers Awards was established. Through this innovative platform, we will continue to acknowledge resilient individuals in Nigeria who are making noteworthy contributions in various professions, provide visibility opportunities to bolster their platform and bring further credibility to their exceptional performances,” Obi added.