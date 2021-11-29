Live your dreams at Radisson Blu Ikeja

If you are looking for a place to spend quality time, yet stay in touch with everything, or a place to have a truly relaxing ‘staycation’; where all you need are at your fingertips, Lagos is offering you beyond that at Radisson Blu Lagos Ikeja Hotel.

The hotel, a somewhat destination, is guaranteeing you a truly memorable stay.

“Come join us as we take you through our five-star welcome in a stylish chic hotel, the first feel is a hot towel and a fruity infused water to start you on your journey to bliss”, the hotel management urges.

As you arrive and unpack, have a light snack on and walk through the beautifully lit sky bridge carefully engineered for function and aesthetic, your journey to leisure begins. The walkway on the sky bridge leads to the five-star Amani Spa Lagos where the only language is “you fall in love with you”.

At the world class spa, expertly trained therapists are waiting to welcome and attend to your needs.

As you begin your pamper journey, there are pre-treatments that have many therapeutic benefits and specially designed to relax your muscles and relieve tension. While at the spa, you can take advantage of the steam or sauna, an enthralling experience that opens and clears pores, refreshes the skin and clears congestions. Moreover, Amani Spa Lagos has a welcome drink ritual of refreshing natural fruit goodness, enjoy the foot ritual where the therapists wash your feet with natural ingredients to start you on your pamper journey.

One of the hotel’s spa unique facilities is the hydrotherapy pool known as the Flotation Pool, which helps to invigorate your circulatory system as your body absorbs the minerals present in the water, thereby increasing your magnesium and sulphate levels. The experience helps to calm your nervous system and enhances your body’s natural ability to heal. As expected, you enter a deep relaxation state whilst floating and this helps to dissipate stress by lowering cortisol levels. In other words, a thirty minutes experience in the Flotation Pool is equivalent to four hours of sleep.

Beyond the spa, you can experience the Blu view from any room type you choose, connect with your bed and rise to the colourful and nutritious array of local and international breakfast, sure to leave you sated in more ways than one.

While in the hotel, you will notice the different corporate functions, as a business hotel, Radisson Blu Hotel Ikeja accommodates eight different meeting rooms with a total meeting space of 665sqm all situated on the second floor, especially the popular Ijakadi Hall, which accommodates a 300 capacity space.

The hotel’s Cut Restaurant is truly perfect for business lunch, date night and small birthdays. Again, it is ideal for those craving premium steaks, burger or seafood paired nicely with the finest wine from world class wine estates.

You can always come out to play when the sun goes down. The experience is enthralling as the classic Lagos night life comes with a twist. Furthering the excitement, there is live music every Friday at Cascade in the hotel, where discerning guests can dance the night away on the water, whilst enjoying the views of the fountain. While at the Cascade, you can go ahead and enjoy the signature cocktails and chops platter. In the case you have a specialty drink or dietary needs, be sure to tell one of the servers, with the Yes I Can attitude!