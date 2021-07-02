Lagos partners Effects Best Perfect Solution on family reality show

The Lagos State government through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has announced its partnership with Effects Best Perfect Solutions Limited (EBPS), a content development company, to deliver on Lagos Family Reality Show, an educative cum entertaining family reality television show.

According to a statement made available to the media recently, the reality show will feature 36 families resident in Lagos State and representing the 36 states of the federation, who will slug it out over a period of 13 weeks.

At the end, the winning family goes home with the star prize of N20 million cash, an SUV, and N30 million to execute community projects in their local government area of residence.

Speaking at a press conference and logo unveiling of the reality show recently in Lagos, Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lagos State, said the reality show is centred around inspiring the spirit of unity and noble values among Lagosians.

“Lagos State, like Nigeria is home to all ethnic groups who have lived harmoniously for centuries despite their diverse ways of life. Unfortunately, there has been a recent clamour for disintegration from various quarters as if that is an answer to our national issues. As a model for national unity and a testimony that Nigerians are better together, Lagos State created The Lagos Family Reality Show to reignite our national unity, elicit a sense of pride and grow the knowledge about the country, states, our culture, history and values”, she said.

“The Lagos Family Reality Show is a state-wide competition among families representing each state of the federation resident in Lagos. The competing families will engage in various tasks that will revolve around dancing, our national and state history, values and culture. The eventual winning family, in addition to the mouth-watering prizes, will also be presented as the Celebrity Family of the Year and will be opportune to have dinner with the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu,” Akinbile said.

Read also: Lagos targets 250,000 beneficiaries ‘Jigi Bola’ free health mission

Adeleke Ajayi, managing director/CEO, EBSP Limited, producers of the reality show, explained that the show is a unique platform that leverages on our unifying factors as Lagosians and creates a paradigm shift that re-ignites our pride as Nigerians.

“In line with our corporate mission of creating a significant change in the state, we consistently seek to create social platforms and activities that promote our state values, history, state identity and forging greater unity among Lagosians. The show is one of such platforms to achieve this purpose”, Ajayi noted.

He explained that the show would bring together the 36 families under one roof for the five-level competition and there will be evictions at the end of every level based on the performances of each competing family in the various tasks within the level.

“Competing families will be given various tasks to perform at every level of the competition and at the end of every level, the candidates with the least points would be evicted, starting from week-6 through week-10. The beauty of the show is that we have over N100 million worth of prizes to be doled out to the participants of the reality show and it has been structured in such a way that every competing family is rewarded irrespective of the level of eviction in the multiples of N250,000.00. So, while some families will go with N250,000.00, some will go with as much as N5 million”, the producer said.

He further said that the reality show is open to all families that are residing in Lagos State, in particular, and Nigeria, in general. He highlighted how prospective candidates could apply to be part of the contest.

The producer informed that the reality show has rare brand-building opportunities for corporate bodies and family-oriented brands and asked them to take advantage of the opportunity by sponsoring the show.

“The show, which will have a national broadcast reach, with stations like LTV, NTA, AIT, TVC, Core TV and various online channels, presents a veritable platform for brands to connect with their target market and generate sales of products by creatively leveraging the number of participants and viewership of the show. We have created various sponsorship categories for brands that want to come on board the show,” he added.