Lagos furthers efforts at being preferred tourism destination in Africa

If Lagos is to be a human, it would probably be suffocating under the heavyweight it is carrying and that is still increasing every day.

From across the country, from within the West African neighbours, other Africans and the entire world, people visit to have their own piece of the ‘city that never sleeps’.

Better known as Eko by the indigenes, Lagos, the commercial hub and former capital city of Nigeria, is home for all. It also parades world-class entertainment offerings and some of the best tourism attractions, especially its unique aquatic splendor by the reason of being at the mouth of the Atlantic Oceans, amid Lagos, peninsula and other natural offerings.

These are potential the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture think should be harnessed properly, hence its sustained marketing campaign over the years to position Lagos as a preferred destination in Africa.

On March 30, 2022, the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture kicked off another campaign, which it tagged “bestoflagosfamtour22”. The three-day best of Lagos familiarization, which took the team to the five divisions of the state, is aimed at further positioning the city as a preferred destination for business and for pleasure in Africa.

The tour took off from the Ndubuisi Kanu Park, Ikeja, with the New Afrika Shrine as the first port of call, where the tour team led by Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, was received by Sunday Essien, the manager.

The shrine is an open-air entertainment centre, which serves as the host location of the annual Felabration music festival.

Leaving the shrine, the team made brief stops at the Bus Terminals in Ikeja and Oshodi, an ultramodern transportation facility developed in line with the megacity in mind and easy movement for the residents.

The visit to Freedom Park was enthralling. The park serves as a leisure spot today but was raised from the ruins of Her Majesty’s Broad Street Prisons.

On the second day, the team headed to Badagry, with the Slave Museum in Vlekete as the first port of call. Earlier, they ferried to the border town, which was once notorious for slave trading, by jetty from the Five Cowries Jetty, Falomo.

While in Badagry they also visited the Badagry Heritage Museum, and Lagos Theater.

Back at the Five Cowries Jetty in Falomo, the team visited Nike Arts Gallery in Lekki, one of the biggest art galleries in West Africa. Nike Davies-Okundaye, the founder, was on hand to receive them.

The final day of the tour started with a visit to the palace of HRH Oba Kamorudeen Ishola Animashaun, the Oloja of Epe land, where the group was received by Tourism 100 Club member and chairman, Epe LGA, Princess Surah Olayemi Animashaun.

From the palace, the team visited the Epe fish market and the Lagos Theatre Epe.

After the Epe tour, the team visited Oshodi Art Gallery, which houses over 17000 artworks.

The tour continued to the palace of HRM Oba Engr. Kabir Adewale Shotobi (Ayangburen of Ikorodu). Among the things mentioned during the visit was creating a beach for Ikorodu, as the town is surrounded by water.

There were some calls to soften some of the festivals to allow tourists’ participation. The excited Oba Kabir noted that the tour was the first the Ministry of Tourism would be visiting Lagos divisions and praised the efforts of the Ministry.

He also offered 14 hectares of land close to the lagoon, to be used to build resorts and other water-related activities.

At the end the commissioner was the most delighted at potential of the blue economy in the state, as well as other members of her team including; Solomon Bonu, special adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture; Ikechi Uko, CEO, Akwaaba African Travel Market; Oyinade Nathan-Marsh, newly appointed Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture; Hon. Fatai Oluwa, chairman, House Committee on Tourism, Arts and Culture; renowned artiste Kenny Saint Brown; members, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Tourism, Hon. Desmond Elliot; Hon. Ege Sulaimon, young tour operators, travel journalists, Federation of Tourism Associations officials, and other tourism stakeholders.