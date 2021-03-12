Lagos Continental spices offerings with Female Executive Floor

In a bid to boost its corporate hospitality offerings, Lagos Continental Hotel, has launched a new product targeted at a growing number of female executives.

Tagged ‘Female Executive Floor’, the much anticipated new offering, which was launched on March 8, 2021, in commemoration of the International Women’s Day, is located at the 18th floor of the hotel and it will cater for premium female guests who may desire extra personalized feminine services and amenities.

On offer at the floor dedicated to the female folks are 22 well-appointed rooms out of the hotel’s 358 rooms. The rooms comprise 20 standard and 2 suites, which will be named after prominent African women across the world, as well as, their pictures in each with write-up below the pictures, detailing on their achievements and reason for the naming.

The offering also comes with enhanced female amenities in the room such as fragrance sticks, special sanitation pack, loafers, hair dryer, hair straightner, nail clippers and nail polish removers, among others.

The floor will also feature all-female staff attendants with a dedicated check-in process, while all the rooms have been softened to suit the convenience of the hotel’s female guests.

Moreover, a room on the female executive floor will also give the female guests access to the hotel’s Club Lounge, which is located on the 21st floor amid captivating views of the Atlantic Ocean, a wide selection of complimentary amentias all day, and access to the lounge’s separate boardroom for short meetings.

Speaking at the launch, which held at the hotel on International Women’s Day, Marcel Brekelmans, general manager of the hotel, noted that the new product was a result of a study the hotel embarked on to enable it to improve the experiences of its female guests, who over the years have shown loyalty and have also given their preferences in feedback.

Describing the offering as ‘a floor for ladies by ladies’, the general manager said that it is a niche market the hotel is experimenting on with the hope that it will boom as the market seems mature with female executives on the rise amid need for more amenities.

“We have an eye for female CEOs. They are on the rise and need more from their corporate visits in our hotel. We are rising to that occasion with the new offering”, he said.

Also speaking at the launch, Ekene Nnabuihe, director of sales and marketing, assured that the new offerings will sell because it was carefully researched and curated for the female CEOs.

“When it comes to hotel and overnight accommodation, our studies and feedback have shown that ladies have different needs than men and we have decided to do something about it”, Nnabuihe explained.

He also urged females, whether leaders in the corporate world, business or leisure travellers, female celebrities or professionals to visit as Lagos Continental Hotel is waiting to welcome and offer them its warm and sincere hospitality.