Joeboy opens the year with Samsung

While last year was unprecedent e d for the Nigerian music industry, especially artistes, the new year is offering new opportunities and hope for recovery.

Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa, a rising Nigerian music artiste, is already excited with turn of event this new year. The young hip hop artiste, who is better known as Joeboy, was recently unveiled as the face of Samsung Galaxy A series, an opportunity, which he noted would help push his music to more fans across the globe, especially Samsung phone users.

At the unveiling, which coincided with the launch of new Samsung offerings including; Galaxy A12, A02 and A02s at The Experience Center, Yudala Heights, Victoria Island, Lagos, Joeboy disclosed that being the face of Galaxy A series offered him a wonderful opportunity to work with Samsung, and also an exciting way to open the new year.

According to him, being the face of Galaxy A series for a big company like Samsung is big start for the year.

“I am excited to be part of this wonderful company. Samsung is like a family. Being the face of Galaxy A series is not all about business because Samsung has always been part of my growth”, he said.

As the face of Galaxy A series, Joeboy urged his fans to expect exciting brand activations, music events, partnerships with Samsung, among other exciting activities across the year.

Speaking on the new phones, the music artiste said that he expected nothing less than high quality as Samsung is very innovative with its range of products, especially cell phones.

“I am already telling my fans and the public why they should use Galaxy A series. From good camera, long lasting battery, wonderful memory, good user interface, and most importantly, its affordability, the new phones are must-buy and must-have for everyone who needs a phone that can serve as an office, entertainment box, long chats, and business connections”, he said.

Impressed with the affordability of the new phones, Joeboy enthused that the gesture for the Nigerian market is a testimony to how strong and customer focused Samsung is.

Also explaining his love for good phones, particularly Galaxy A series, he said, “I am always on the go as an artiste. My phone is like my office; I have been replying mails, having zoom meetings and watching movies with it because of the long lasting battery about 5,000mah and that is really large for an android phone.

I will also be using my Galaxy A series to connect with my fans on social media, Snapchat and other activities and business. Galaxy A series is really a good phone, sleek, wonderful camera and very affordable”, he said.

However, Joeboy hinted at the unveil ceremony that he would be releasing his new album soon.

“This new year, my album is dropping in few weeks from now. I cannot wait for people to listen to it. Samsung is also going to play a big role in the upcoming album. There is going to be more brand activation with Samsung, we have many plans on the way, so many giveaway, and events”, the musician disclosed further.

Speaking further on the new album, he noted that the title talks about beauty.

Speaking on the choice of Joeboy as the face of Galaxy A series, Iretiogo Oke, head of Marketing at Samsung Nigeria, said Joeboy represents the generation Z, which is top among the target markets for the Galaxy A series, as well as, further reinforcing Samsung’s continuous drive in endearing their brands to consumers.

According to Oke, Samsung Nigeria is also putting power in the hands of more people with the amazing and affordable Galaxy A12 64GB and 128GB, which are available at a recommended retail price of N67,000 and N72,000 respectively nationwide.