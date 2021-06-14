IWIF want cinemas, distribution companies consolidate growth in film industry

The Inkblot Women In Film initiative (IWIF) has called on cinema houses and distribution companies to drive increasing growth and prosperity in the country’s film industry. They noted that domestic productions getting more access and visibility in film theatres will have great impact and improve avenue that will support economic growth.

Nigeria has a longstanding reputation for its acclaimed film industry and continues to be by far one of the world’s largest producers of films. And now, the demand for indigenous films getting more time slots appears to be on the rise.

Inkblot Women In Film is a monthly intimate gathering of women in Nollywood who come together to talk about the challenges in the industry, how to expand their professional network and also share ideas on how to move the Nigerian film industry forward.

Zulumoke Oyibo who is the brain behind IWIF and co-founder of Inkblot Productions noted that Nollywood doesn’t really have movie stars like in other climes. She recommends that something should be done by production houses to brand actors, market them and make them stars. “Actors need to be invested in more. The primary selling point of the film is the face of the movie. Brand actors, mark them up and promote them to the public” she said.

The discussion highlighted appropriate strategies and distribution channel responses that should be considered to ensure the continued success of the Nigerian film industry both domestically and in an increasingly competitive international market. The general consensus was that if Nigerian movies had better time slots and got good deals from cinema houses, the ripple effects would trickle down to the entire value chain in the sector.

Producer Jemila Musa believes that the Nigerian cinemas can contribute to the growth and popularity of Nollywood movies the way Nigerian radio and TV stations started playing mostly indigenous songs and changed the perception of Nigerians towards our music. This has not only helped the music industry grow in Nigeria but also boosted its acceptance internationally, across the world. She reiterated that the same can be done for Nollywood.

Producer and writer, Belinda Yanga added that more cinemas should ensure that Nigerian movies get the showcase, placements and time slots at the cinemas; and film exhibitors should encourage cinema goers to see Nigerian movies. “I’ve witnessed behind the counter attendants sometimes suggest Hollywood films over Nollywood films. They are not actively pushing our movies.”

Many filmmakers have complained of time discrepancies for Nollywood movies such that movies are not shown at the time slated on the website or cinema brochures. This makes it difficult for people to see the movies which consequently affect the bottom line for filmmakers.

To curb some of these shortcomings, filmmakers experience, producer and former film exhibitor Onyinye Okororoji suggested that there should be more easily executed options to bring Nollywood movies to the average Nigerian. One such strategy, she said, are community cinemas

where people from other less affluent areas across the country can get the Nollywood experience and see how good the movies can be.

The general consensus for the women at the IWIF Lunch is that more access for Nigerian films at the box office is not just a short-term tactical compromise but a very big leap for the industry – from the standpoint of job creation, investment, an increasing talent pool, reach, content proliferation in terms of style, quantity and ease of consumption.