International Women’s Day: We need to challenge structures that relegate women to the backseat intentionally – Oak Pensions MD

In celebration of the 2021 International Women’s Day today, March 8, Abdullahi Aliyu, managing director/CEO, Oak Pensions Limited, has shared a thoughtful message to women all over the world.

In his words, “There is no tool for development more effective than the empowerment of women” this quote by Kofi Annan is an accurate description of the vital role women have played over the years and in our world today. From the family, to the boardroom, we can no longer ignore the value they bring to the table”.

According to him, in the year 2020, the world saw women rise to the occasion of leadership in times of crisis, and that instances of countries led by women during the pandemic that have significantly recovered from the ravaging virus is an excellent testimony to their immense contribution to a healthier and better world.

The pension boss also observed that while there might be several factors leading to the reality, no one can undermine women’s efforts to curb the scourge.

“In Nigeria and Africa, women have continued to set the pace. The recent election of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the first female and first African Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), is substantial proof of this fact. We must move from lip service to the inclusion of women in every aspect of our community. We must deliberately promote policies and an organisational culture that encourages women’s participation and empowerment”, he said.

“As the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) goes, “Choose To Challenge”, we need to intentionally challenge structures, systems and policies that relegate women to the back seat and considers them secondary for positions of leadership”.

“This celebration should not be about media patronage, but it should drive us to make real and sustainable change. Now is the time; let us be the change we seek”.

Happy-go-lucky International Women’s Day, he wishes all Nigerian women.