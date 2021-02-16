International chef Gavin Blaauw brings the heat to Popina Restaurant in Lagos

Popina Restaurant has announced the addition of the celebrated Chef Gavin Blaauw to its culinary team. Chef Gavin joins the luxury restaurant as the new executive chef.

Chef Gavin, a native of South Africa, is known for his sumptuous signature dishes, such as Chilli& Coriander Salmon with chorizo and garlic-chive arancini; Herb-encrusted Lamb Fillet with smoked pepper roulade; and Hibiscus Cheesecake with avocado ice cream.

His expertise in the kitchen has been experienced in restaurants around Africa for almost a decade; from his early days as a sous chef for the Boland Rugby Union to being the head chef at Brahman Hills, South Africa. Most recently, he was executive chef at No X Restaurant in Accra. Gavin has been consistent in dishing out international and local cuisine.

Other notable restaurants around South Africa where he has displayed his skills include Benguela Cove, Shimmy Beach Club, and The Kove Collection.

As executive chef, Gavin will oversee operations at Popina Restaurant, with its impeccable service, sleek, art-filled dining room, and poolside terrace.

Gavin is convinced that his delicacies – an elegant mix of French technique and rich Italian flavours – when combined with a variety of Nigerian ingredients, will bring ultimate joy to Lagos diners eager for sublime gastronomic experiences and his contemporary style of food presentation.

Ahead of Popina’s official reopening on Friday, 5th March, food lovers will experience his delicacies first-hand at Popina on Valentine’s weekend.

Popina Restaurant is located at the luxurious EbonyLife Place, in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos.