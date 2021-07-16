Innocent Ike and his VULTe

In the league of extraordinary men blessed with the strength of Hercules and grace of Terpsichore; the name Innocent C. Ike, acting managing director/CEO of Polaris Bank, becomes a recurring decimal. His rise to become the head honcho of Polaris Bank did not come so easy. He earned it through his commitment over the years to the financial industry leveraging his wealth of experience as a seasoned boardroom guru, who has proved his worth in the past; delivering excellently well beyond imagination.

When he assumed office as the acting CEO, the whole world was badly hit economically by COVID-19. Many private businesses closed shop, while many top organisations downsized their workforce as a result of the dwindling global economy, he knew he was in for a gargantuan task ahead of him. He immediately blended well into the office by taking some decisions, which have today paid off for the bank.

Read also: COVID-19 pandemic: WHO finally asks China to quit ‘hide and seek’

The self-effacing and smooth-talking Ike, was able to keep the ship of the bank assail and away from the typhoon and tsunami wave caused by Covid-19.

Apart from sustaining the bank, he also helped increase revenue. Customers also commended the bank for its reliable network during transfer via banking channels. “He was constantly monitoring the IT section of the bank and also kept tabs on those in charge of loading the ATM across the bank. He is a workaholic”, a close source disclosed.

On May 18, 2021, within just six months in charge, the 1988 best graduating accounting students from the University of Lagos, took an innovative step that skyrocketed the bank to the next level with the launch of the VULTe, Polaris Bank’s best in class digital banking channel.

According to sources, the launch of VULTe did not come as a surprise to those close to him as it is just the tip of the iceberg for what he has in stock for the bank’s improvement policy.

However, VULTe offers a 30-day free fund transfer for new users and double airtime bonus. It is also a stable and robust platform that offers higher availability and transaction success rate for users. As well, it is a fully homegrown digital solution developed internally by Polaris Bank’s digital banking and IT teams. It is accessible on both web and mobile platforms. The innovative VULTe is more flexible, scalable and guarantees a better user experience because it offers seamless onboarding and usage. It is also 100 percent self-service; hence customers do not have to visit any branch of Polaris Bank before they can operate it.

Despite his quest to keep a low profile lifestyle, results keep throwing the former executive director, Technology and Services in the cynosure of all eyes. “Everybody affiliated with the bank from the board of directors to the least staff are happy at his approach to work ethics. His innovative ideas have made banking simple”, a source disclosed.