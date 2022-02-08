India, Nigeria have excellent cultural, bilateral relations, says Sanjay Jain, president, ICA

If you were at this year’s edition of Indian Republic Day Celebration, you will delight in the many exciting activities including a dance performance by a Nigerian girl and boy, who wore Indian festival attires, amid singing Indian songs. The dance depicted the deep rooted involvement of Indian Cultural Association to achieve better cultural ties between the two communities.

Moreover, the annual celebration, which is organised by Indian Cultural Association, was one of the many attempts to bring two cultures together, and to achieve cordial and harmonious relationship between the two communities.

Sanjay Jain, president, Indian Cultural Association (ICA), was excited at the successful event.

According to him, the Indian Cultural Association works towards improving the bilateral relations between the two communities in Nigeria by providing the platform for Nigerians to interact with their Indian brothers and sisters. “In all our cultural activities and functions, we always invite our Nigerian brothers and sisters, so that they can understand the culture. These things always create an overall atmosphere wherein bilateral relations improve”, he explained.

Speaking further at the premises of the Indian High Commission in Lagos during the celebration of India’s 73 Republic Day, he disclosed that India and Nigeria has excellent bilateral relations so far, while assuring that the same shall be for ages to come.

“There can be more cooperation on trade. Lots of sectors where India is strong can be tapped/ sourced from India by Nigeria and vice versa. There can be frequent visits of relevant senior officials between the two countries. That will pave the way for many things including improved communication and therefore, better living conditions for Nigerians in India and Indians in Nigeria”, he said.

Apart from cultural tourism, he thinks that both countries can explore other areas such as; medicine and pharmacy, agriculture produce and equipment, IT, oil & gas and so on.

Describing Nigeria as the biggest trade partner of India in Africa, Jain said in order to maintain the cordial relationship, the two countries should engage in more trade.

Looking at the achievements of the Indian Cultural Association (ICA), which is the premier association of Indians residing in Nigeria, Jain said that the association, which believe in “Brotherhood through Culture” has championed the promotion of cultural integration between India and Nigeria; created awareness of rich cultural heritage of India; engaged in and support programmes to assist less privileged among host communities; and have always provided platform for Indians in Nigeria to celebrate Indian festivals and its national days.

It extends its focus to charitable activities such as supporting homeless babies, equipping local hospitals, provision of drinking water facilities at local schools and Lagos University Teaching Hospital, adoption of old age homes.

Others are; provision of computers to Nigeria Police Force, food items, equipment and medicines to Okobaba destitute centre, little saint orphanage, Ikorodu Rehabilitation centre among others.

As well, the association, in the last two years when the pandemic hit the entire world, according to Jain, did several projects for the less privileged including; fixing ‘No Touch Hand Washing Machines’ at various places for people to wash hands to avoid the Corona,distribution of face masks, ran awareness campaigns to educate people on how to adopt ‘Right Behaviour to avoid Corona’, provided free oxygen cylinders for the needy people in emergencies for their use at home with nursing staff to avoid any untoward situation during the period of the pandemic.

“For the year 2022, we are planning to adopt those charities where we can avoid the congregation of people, in order to avoid the Corona”, Jain concluded.