Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort beckons for exciting Easter experience

Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort is promising guests and diners a memorable experience this Easter season. To this end, the hotel has lined up an array of entertainment activities tagged, ‘ Easter Eggstravaganza’. Activities for the Easter celebrations will commence with a Good Friday TGIF Party to be hosted at the hotel’s Marina, which is renowned for its serenity and attraction. The Good Friday TGIF Party would feature an outdoor disco setup, mouth-watering meals and a celebrity DJ appearance.

Guests and diners will also be treated to an Easter Sunday Brunch at the hotel’s Vista Restaurant and Family Pool Party. Diners will be entertained with exciting games to win fantastic prices ranging from Sunday family fun day BBQ brunch voucher, discount on bills, and complimentary brunch vouchers. They can also request for a special table setup with Easter themed giveaways containing chocolates, candies, Easter-colored eggs, trinkets, among others.

In addition, entertainment at the brunch and pool party also promises to be top- notch and will feature Mc Chico & Co, bouncy castle, live band, Easter egg hunts, egg coloring station, Easter essay competition, swimming, egg painting contest, dance competition, Easter- themed photo booth and Kid’s area with indoor and outdoor games.

Speaking about the hotel’s activities, Daniel Lordis, head, sales and marketing, Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort, stated that the hotel is pleased and ready to receive visitors within and outside the state.

“Our services during this period have been planned to cater for every single guest visiting the hotel and all activities/entertainment have been creatively designed for their delight. We are happy to also feature special packages suitable for families who intend spending their vacation at the hotel during the holidays. The packages are all a three nights – four days’ stay starting from Good Friday to Easter Monday and categorized into silver, gold, platinum and diamond packages with a minimum price of N122,500 only”, he stated.

Each package, according to him, is designed to feature special treats such as airport transfers upon request, complimentary sweets, Ísang Ndisé tour to Ikot Abasi or an excursion to Calabar via boat, welcome cocktail and traditional dance, Easter Sunday family brunch, as well as Easter Sunday family pool party among others.