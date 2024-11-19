How local production companies drive growth in Nigeria’s creative economy

The Nigerian creative industry is experiencing a significant surge, driven largely by the resurgence of local production companies. According to a report by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, the creative sector contributed approximately 2.3 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP in 2022.

This growth is attributed to increased demand for local content, technological advancements, and the rise of streaming platforms.

One such, M and I Castings and Productions, founded by Maurice Sokari and Ihechi Opara, with services in production, casting, fashion, TV, and print, having made a return to the industry, underscoring the potential of homegrown production houses to drive growth.

Its return is marked by a high-profile campaign production for Yikodeen’s sports label, Yiko+, Nigeria’s foremost safety company in Oil and gas as well as Construction.

Local production companies are also creating jobs and stimulating infrastructure development. Data from the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs shows that the creative sector created over 10,000 jobs in the past year, with many more opportunities emerging.

Government initiatives supporting creative industries have also played a crucial role. The Nigerian government’s Creative Industry Finance Initiative has provided funding for numerous projects, enabling local production companies to produce high-quality content.

“With our expertise in fashion, production and creative direction, we are excited to showcase this powerful collaboration as the first of many new projects to come.

It has always been a company driven by creativity, precision, and passion. We’re excited to return and offer even more to our clients—whether it’s groundbreaking fashion campaigns, television productions, or immersive casting solutions,” says Ihechi Opara

Maurice Sokari adds, “Our return is not just about continuing what we started, but about growing and expanding into new areas with fresh energy and new opportunities for collaboration.”

