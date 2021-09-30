How Arinze Chilo-Offiah championed relaunch of Enugu Wifi “Share2Earn” project

The people of Enugu State turned out in their numbers on Saturday July 31, 2021, as Enugu Wifi relaunched its “Share2Earn” project at Polo Park Mall.

Arinze Chilo-Offiah, special adviser to the government of Enugu State on SME Development, and director-general, Enugu SME Center, being a huge supporter of incentive programmes, was present and was also at the forefront of the event.

The Enugu Wifi project is a municipal wireless network offered by independent data resellers deployed in Enugu State.

It is also a low-cost paid secure wifi connection sponsored by the Enugu State Government at various locations within the state, known as Wifi Zones. Besides this, the project aims to enable the individuals in the state to become gainfully employed and generate income by reselling internet data at lower rates.

To ensure that the project was a success, the Enugu SME Center partnered with Enugu Wifi Limited and Wicrypt Limited to offer young people the opportunity to start their own wireless internet business and take advantage of the fast-expanding internet market.

The special adviser to the government of Enugu State on SME Development, and director-general Enugu SME Center, was present at the event to give his support as he has always done with developmental projects.

Speaking about how he felt concerning the relaunch, Chilo-Offiah said, “I am very privileged to be at this event. There’s a kind of happiness that comes with seeing dreams come true, and I am certain that the Enugu Wifi “Share2Earn” will fulfill dreams by stimulating young individuals in the State to create a legitimate source of income for themselves and multiple employment opportunities.”

During the event, individuals were allowed to connect to the Enugu Wifi for free through vouchers. New Enugu Wifi routers were also launched concerning the expansion of the Enugu Wifi Zones.

The expansion was due to the desire of Chilo-Offiah and the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for more people in the state to get connected to affordable, fast, and secure internet. To this end, Hon. Chilo-Offiah also explained, “It is unbalanced for the Enugu Wifi zones to just be within the capital city. This expansion is very necessary, as every resident of Enugu State deserves internet access.”

Ugochukwu Aronu, CEO of Wicrypt Limited, and co-founder of Xend Tech, was also present at the event to offer his support and ensure that the young people of Enugu were well enlightened on creating their own Wireless Internet Business.