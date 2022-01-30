Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria debuts on Glo TV February

World Cup of breakdancing, also known as Battle of the Year Nigeria, which came to Nigeria in October 2021 courtesy of Globacom, will come on Glo TV, the company’s linear television, from February. The breakdancing competition aims to discover and nurture new talents in dance, avail them a chance to win millions of naira, and assist them to transform from street dancing to established living legends of dance.

The show promises to give viewers exciting moments on the innovative TV streaming service, Glo TV.

Globacom disclosed in a press release issued from its head office in Lagos that it was delighted to “contribute to the development of the Nigerian entertainment industry through resourceful partnerships that will not only help groom and nurture local talents but also offer them a platform to international stardom”.

“This sponsorship is a testimony to our passion and commitment to empower and invest in young, talented Nigerians and also offer them a strong platform to showcase their talent to the world. Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria will take talented youths from Naija streets to the world stage. We remain committed to supporting young Nigerians and the entertainment industry”, Globacom said.

Do2tun, an award-winning On-Air Personality (OAP) and actor, will host the show, which will feature three stages including; regional auditions, battle rounds and quarter finals, followed by the live semi-finals and finals performance shows.

The show judges include; Poco Lee, Pinky Debbie, Izzy Odigie, Big Flo, Maxbuck, Dunamis, Franc Okwara, JC Jedor, Poxy (Cameroon), Gidnasty (USA), Menno (Netherlands), and Manuela (Germany).

Viewing fans will enjoy the opportunity to compete for a share of the cash prize every week in a dance fans’ challenge during which judges will be on hand to showcase a simple dance routine for the viewing audience to replicate on weekly basis, post their entries to www.globotynigeria.com with the hashtag #globattleoftheyear in order to stand a chance of winning.