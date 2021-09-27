Gidi Box to premiere ’13 Letters’, movie by Kayode Peters on October 1

Gidi Box Office, a fresh Nollywood movie streaming platform that offers cinematic Nollywood movies to a global audience is to premiere ’13 Letters’, a romance, comedy and drama movie written by Pearl Agwu and directed by Kayode Peters on Friday October 1.

“The movie portrays the current trend of couples hoping to get justification and judgment from the social media courts thereby exposing all their hitherto hidden secrets,” said Kayode Peters, director, 13 Letters, stating this

According to Peters, the producer of the movie, ’13 letters’ tried to relate the trend in a dramatic and unorthodox manner where the most aggrieved of Akin’s (the lead character) numerous girlfriends Peju had to team up with his other ex’s to fight him on social media. “I am a filmmaker, I need to tell a believable story,” said Peters, while commenting on the storyline and the social media attraction.

Pearl Agwu, the writer of 13 Letters, said she wanted something that everybody can relate with. A story that makes the audience love the valien and the other sides.

Read also: Appetite for Nollywood content will increase & Kike Moronkeji CEO Gidi Box Office

Speaking further on the script, Agwu said it took her about three weeks to write the story from conceptualisation to scripting of the thought process. “Am a humble writer,” said Agwu.

According to her, the production team wanted to promote culture beyond telling a relatable story. Something indigenous mixed with English. “There would be subtitles going forward; We are running away from the Yoruba demons thing. The producers opted for Yoruba language to be 70 percent,” Agwu said.

Kikelomo Moronkeji, the executive producer of 13 Letters said, as people appreciate the curated content offered by Gidibox Office, its customers base are growing daily. “We put in all the hard work sourcing for great content, so you don’t have to. We’re also very reasonably priced, our monthly subscription is very affordable at $4.99,” said Moronkeji.

According to her, Gidibox will make more cinematic movies for its subscribers’ entertainment and viewing pleasure. “In all of this, we will stay true to our ethos, which is to produce quality, high production value, great art direction and authentic stories played by believable characters.

“In a first of its kind venture, 13 Letters will be shown on our Live Cinema. This means that if you’re not in Nigeria, we have you covered. Just go to GidiBoxOffice.com or download our app to get your viewing ticket,” said Moronkeji.

She disclosed further that the streaming platform plans to harness young talent, new faces by working with young directors, producers, actors with opportunity to showcase their craft.