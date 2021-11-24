Fuji: A Opera presents Fuji is art

Fuji: A Opera returns with an exhibition of Fuji-themed digital artworks by Bidemi Tata, a 24-year-old Nigerian digital artist, whose works visualize the tenet and character of the Fuji music subculture.

The exhibition is titled Fuji is Art. The public display of the digital artworks would take two folds: a gallery exhibition and outdoor installations at three high traffic areas in partnership with the Lagos State Government and the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK).

The outdoor installations would show 10 digital artworks at each of the high-traffic areas selected.

There are many reasons to see the exhibition; the works in the exhibition are realistic considerations drawn with an imaginative flair and aim to portray a visual metaphor for a genre of music misunderstood.

However, Bidemi decides to take the viewer to school, bridging the knowledge gap with hyper-realistic imagery that serves as an entry point to a visual serenade, the type only a Fuji music set provides.

Moreover, Bidemi has used comic-book sensibility here to express a bold representation of the Fuji music sub-culture, grounding this age-old genre of music in relevance with new age technology and the digital possibilities of non-fungible tokens.

His use of surrealist characters to deepen his representation of Fuji and the satirical universe he places these characters furthers the narrative of an unconscious sophistication to Fuji music- a genre often observed as crass and energy at a dance.

As well, his colors are warm, burnt, and vivid while adding cool accents for balance. Bidemi’s artful use of symmetry and repetition gives each image a sense of depth and echo while hiding a subterranean geometry of triangles that knits together the various elements therein.

There are familiar textures of the Lagos urban landscape represented in the works; the virility of youth also. More so; is the not-so-subtle fashion statement made by Fuji artists, as described with heavy garments that spell extravagance, intricate embroidery to match, and glittering jewelry all define the fashion of Fuji as seen in the works.

Read also: Fintechs turn to Nigerian music artists to drive adoption

If Fuji music had a religious text read by her devotees, these artworks would serve as visual aids for each chapter. The viewer’s interpretation would be the verses that make up the epistle.

Bidemi Tata truly joins several Nigerian digital artists engaging with technology to redefine how the global community observes the crux of Nigerian culture. Fuji music is his obsession this time.

The organisers and sponsors are also excited to host the exhibition.

“We believe this initiative further promotes the mandate of LASPARK, an agency responsible for beautifying the environment through landscaping and planting of trees as well as promoting recreation and leisure by creating safe, outdoor public spaces in Lagos. We find this in tandem with our vision as well”, the organisers said.

“We are reimagining the possibilities of our environment through art and conserving the Fuji music sub-culture”.

However, by providing digital artworks to populate the serene environment created by Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK), Fuji: A Opera joins in the drive to promote the city of Lagos as a cultural destination with environmentally friendly sites and visual entertainment that describe the energy of the city.

“We always seek out ways to create events and initiatives where the people of Lagos can interact with our beautiful parks and gardens. These digital illustrations express the energy of Lagos through the motifs of Fuji music. It is apt and a welcome idea”, Adetoun Popoola – general manager, Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK), said.

“Riding on the success of the maiden edition, where we introduced the public to the history and the founding fathers of Fuji music, we are plunging the Fuji music genre into the future; this year, with digital illustrations”, Tosin Ashafa, executive producer, Fuji: A Opera, said. “The Fuji music genre is a self-evolving cultural machine; however, a digital art exhibition of international quality would give the Fuji music genre its place as a relevant force of culture”.

The gallery exhibition is from November 11-18, 2021 at Untitled, Ikoyi, Lagos. The outdoor installations holds from November 8-22, 2021 at the following high traffic areas- Triangular Lay-By (with the Fela Statue) on Allen Avenue, Ikeja; Triangular Lay-By on Akin Adesola, VI; and Admiralty Way Roundabout, Lekki Phase 1.

There are also some impressive fact checks from the maiden edition of Fuji: A Opera. They include;10 million media impressions, three million organic influencer reach, 10,000 fan base across Nigeria, 5,000 attendees, 3,000 reviews from attendees, 24 hours of trending on Twitter, four courtesy visits during the exhibition opening to Fuji legends Kollington Ayinla, K1 de Ultimate, and key delegates (minister of youths & sports and Oba Elegushi), and three live music performances.