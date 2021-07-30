Experience ethnic theme night at Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort

Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort is redefining the dining experience in Akwa Ibom with its ethnic themed Akwa Ibom night, which is a fusion of hospitality and culture. The Akwa Ibom Ethnic Saturday Night experience is aimed at promoting and celebrating the uniqueness of the various cultures within the state through their cuisine.

The Akwa Ibom night offers local and foreign guests at the hotel an opportunity to experience the drumbeats, dance and relish the culinary delicacies of the Ibibio, Annang and Oron people in an ambience that represents the ethnic culture of the people.

The maiden edition was held last month with Ibibio dance groups and Annang drumbeats, and will continue in the months ahead with other traditional ensembles. It was a memorable experience of the local cultures within Akwa Ibom in an environment reminiscent of the local traditional settings.

Guests were spoilt for choice with an array of appetizing meal options such as Ekpang Nkukwo, Okra Soup, Afang and Edikang Ikong alongside local fresh palm wine to complement the delicacies.

Read also: ‘Our objective in Nigeria is to increase our hotel portfolio by 50 percent by 2025’

The Akwa Ibom Ethnic Saturday Night experience further cements Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort’s position as the preferred destination for tourism and hospitality in the state.

According to Charles Muia, the hotel’s general manager, building on the success of the maiden edition of the Akwa Ibom Ethnic Saturday Night, the hotel will ensure a consistency that serves the best in taste and tradition.

“The feedback from the maiden Akwa Ibom Ethnic Night has been very positive and encouraging. This offering is expected to get merrier and more colourful as time goes on with more exciting culinary options and local serenades”, he stated.