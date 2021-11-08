Excitement as sculptors showcase craft in ELIXIR, their maiden exhibition

Beyond the creative ingenuity expressed in their enthralling craft, some concerned sculptors are using their craft to push boundaries and for advocacy for a better country. The Sculptors Association of Nigeria (ScAN), an association that parades some of the most gifted hands in the visual art sector in the country are lending their voice to the call for a better Nigeria with an exhibition titled ELIXIR, a group exhibition of sculptures as a palliative to a nation at crossroads.

The maiden juried national sculpture exhibition will hold from November 13-22, 2021 at National Museum Onikan, Lagos.

The exhibition is timely especially at this time that the Nigerian nationhood has been called to question, amid rising agitations by non- state actors, suspiciously sponsored by variant political blocks on one hand and seeming brutal suppression by state actors on the other hand with, undercurrents of dubious foreign interests with eyes on material potentials of the country, urging ethnic discordant tunes among the masses.

Hence, the sculptors are using sculpture as an aesthetic palliative to a nation at crossroads, bearing in mind the urgent need to keep afloat the biggest black nation on planet earth.

Works on display are drawn from artists from all over the six geopolitical spread of the nation, with works from Zaria, Enugu, Abuja, Uyo, Abraka, Auchi, Benin, Ondo and of course Lagos. The spread also showed the nationalistic agenda of the association.

Also, featuring at the exhibition will be works of old masters like- Lamidi Fakeye, Dr. Bruce Onobrakpeya, Yusuf Grillo, Abayomi Baber, El Anatsui and Gabriel Bamidele.

Read also: Reps to Buhari: N28bn capital budget for army inadequate

Speaking during a media preview of the exhibition as Yaba College of Technology Lagos, Shola Kukoyi, secretary of the association, pointed that the first national exhibition planned for 2019 tagged “Now Sculpture” was vacated because of the Covid-19 pandemic that eventually led to a global lockdown. The elements of that exhibition coupled with present offering, according to him, are what are presented as ELIXIR today.

Olusegun Samuel Aina, a sculptor -cum- architectural decorator, who is exhibiting at the exhibition, is excited to display works alongside Nigerian sculpture greats.

The Fine and Applied Arts graduate from Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-ife, is presenting sculptural work made from repurposed newspapers, newspapers were used for the execution and depiction of a girl storing water against drought. The sculpture is actually a water Fountain sculpture with a built-in electric water pump which makes water flow from the smaller pot to the big pot.

His water fountain sculpture is titled, Npon omi le de oda. (Storing water against drought) is among the major highlight sculptures at the exhibition.

The association was established in March 2018 with the aim of creation, understanding, appreciation and study of sculpture in its uniqueness as a three- dimensional visual art with the objectives of providing- platforms for expanding public education on sculpture, promote the practice of sculpture in the society through exhibitions, seminars, workshops conferences and journal publications. It also planned to standardize the practice of sculpture and serve in synergy with the government as custodians of culture and protect the interest of members.

Since inception, it has organized a mini conference table, two virtual exhibitions, one in synergy with Rotary International, District 9142, Uyo, registered the association with Corporate Affairs Commission, inaugurated a distinguished Board of Trustees, and held conference at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife and now a juried national exhibition.