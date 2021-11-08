Escapism: Listen and see how five artists escape in life realities

Since opening its doors to the public last year, Art Pantheon has become a melting pot for art; art lovers, art viewing and art collectors.

The new gallery located at No 12D Bosun Adekoya Street, Off Akiogun Street, Lekki, Lagos, is always bubbling with exhibitions, especially of artists whose works are sought-after.

Once again, Art Pantheon is presenting another enthralling exhibition and this time, some of the big names in the Nigerian visual art scene are involved.

From October 31 to November 21, 2021, the Lekki-based gallery is presenting the most anticipated exhibition of 2021, titled ‘Escapism’.

It will feature works by five amazing Nigerian artists including; Peju Alatise, Ndidi Emefiele, Gerald Chukwurna, Anthea Epelle, and Kainebi Osahenye, in no particular order, who are displaying four works each at the exhibition.

Through the exhibition, the artists will bring the viewers into thoughtful engagement with the concepts of escape and escapism.

The theme is drawn from the fact that ‘to live is more or less to witness and endure heart-rending realities’. As well, in the face of such unremitting harshness, humans would rather forget, and would rather be spared. Of course, Escapism points to the fact that facing reality head-on takes its toll, even for the strong, as it is a lot easier to simply hide away and to escape.

As well, the works on display are in conversation with one another and with the viewer, reinforcing and illuminating the theme of escapism in both direct and oblique ways. With her cactus series, Ndidi Emefiele takes the viewers into a whole world of fantasy, helping them to escape reality for a moment into richly imagined spheres. On the other hand, Peju Alatise’s works (angel-like in their effect) are seen in the world of fantasies, the wings in her pieces signifying the breaking free of struggles, while Gerald Chukwuma, in his choice of material and subject matter, celebrates hope and beauty with his vibrant colours, a celebration which also indicts a system that has not done enough for the sustenance and development of such traditions. As expected, Kainebi Osahenye, with arresting hues, draws viewers into the depths of human emotion and solitude as Anthea Epelle, using oil paint, presents compelling portraits of bold defiant subjects.

Speaking on the exhibition, Nana Sonoiki, director, Art Pantheon and curator of the exhibition, noted that the gallery is proud to create the space for these kinds of conversations, between artists and the viewers.

“In presenting Escapism to the public, we at Art Pantheon intervene in the Nigerian situation. We see this intervention as necessary. A worsening economy, insoluble insurgency and growing insecurity, all of which have become commonplace in the country, cause much despair and could use the response of art. We may not all be able to fully escape the sad realities that engulf us now, but we can meet them with fantasies and imagination to distract and give us relief for the moment and by doing so find our way through”, she said.

It was with that spirit and conviction that she declared Escapism, which is its fourth exhibition, open last Sunday.

On ground at the opening were Gerald Chukwuma, Kainebi Osahenye and the other artists who spoke on their view on escapism.

Gerald is presenting some of the works he did during the pandemic. It is exciting to see the works because while he could not get to his studio to get his machines, no chisel and gouge to work with during the pandemic, but he had acrylics and paper, and that was why had to carve on paper. He insisted that the work is not different from his style and that even if the medium changes, the mind does not change.

Speaking further on escapism Gerald Chukwuma said escapism is natural as we all escape. “For me as an artist, art is therapy. I have found out that in my deepest sorrows and deepest worries and toughest times, the only place I can escape to is art because in art I am free”, Gerald said.

Pointing to his Wrinkle Series, he noted that the work has to do with the fact that while people want to start to hide their wrinkles, it will be telling their stories forever, as nobody can hide wrinkles.

“When I escape art, it becomes real and gives me sanity. So, escapism is not just a concept but a reality. I have battled life-threatening issues with art. Anytime I face a situation that is difficult I turn to art for escape and art is where I find peace and joy”, Gerald said.

Also speaking at the opening of the exhibition, Kainebi Osahenye, one of the participating artists, explained that his work bothers on abstraction and figuration.

“The marriage of the two has something for me that digs deep into life issues. I thrive on light and dark, so the light that circumvents the dark circumstances can become my escape route”, he said.

The exhibition runs at Art Pantheon, at No 12D Bosun Adekoya Street, Off Akiogun Street, Lekki, Lagos, from October 31 to November 21, 2021.